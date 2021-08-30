Some 2021 Dodge Challenger vehicles recalled due to issue with safety system status indicators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Instrument Cluster Malfunction/FMVSS 101

Without visible safety system indicators, a driver may not receive information regarding vehicle safety, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V664000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Potential Number of Units Affected 135

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Dodge Challenger vehicles. The affected vehicles do not illuminate their safety system status indicators sufficiently in both daylight and nighttime driving conditions. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, “Control and Displays.”

Remedy

Dealers will re-program instrument clusters with the correct software version, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 15, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-140. FCA US LLC’s number for this recall is Y58.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

1 Affected Product 

Vehicle

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
DODGECHALLENGER2021

