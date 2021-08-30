Some 2020 Jeep Wranglers recalled due to potential for fuel leak and risk of fire

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:
Fuel Supply Line Connector May Leak
A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of fire.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V665000
Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE
Potential Number of Units Affected 14,410
Summary
Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Jeep Wrangler vehicles equipped with the 2.0 Liter engine. A cracked fuel supply line connector may leak fuel into the engine compartment.
Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel supply line as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 15, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-140. FCA US LLC’s number for this recall is Y10.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
1 Affected Product
Vehicle
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|JEEP
|WRANGLER
|2020