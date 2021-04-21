Single lot of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque recalled due to potential undeclared egg allergen

Panera at Home Lobster Bisque (Blount Fine Foods image)

The FDA has released the following:

Blount Fine Foods announced that, in partnership with the FDA, it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,987 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque due to potential contamination with an undeclared egg allergen. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque cups produced with lot number 030821-11K and “Use By” date of 5/17/2021. This item is only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of grocery-retail stores; it is NOT sold at any Panera bakery-cafe.

This voluntary recall is limited only to 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by this voluntary recall. No illness complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product is listed below. Consumers can find lot number and “Use By” date on the bottom of each package.

UPC CodeItem“Use By” DateLot Number
077958690300Panera Lobster Bisque, 16oz5/17/2021030821-11K

A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 20 states which include: CA, CO, GA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NE, NJ, OK, OR, PA, TX, VA, WA, WI.

Consumers can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 for additional information Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall for product reimbursement.

