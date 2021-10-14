Simple Mills recalls limited number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers due to packaging error and possible allergen

The FDA has released the following:

Simple Mills is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes were erroneously packed with bags of Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of a possible allergen (milk). Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Following are the product lots impacted by this voluntary recall.

Product Name Box Size Item Number

(UPC) Lot Codes

(Best By Date) Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers 4.25oz (120 g) 856069005131 2/12/2022

2/13/2022

2/14/2022

2/15/2022





Recalled product could have been sold as an individual box or part of a 3 or 6 pack of 4.25 oz boxes. On individual boxes, the lot code (Best By date) can be found on the top of each box and the item number (UPC) can be found on the bottom of each box. Photos of the packaging of the recalled product are below.

This product was distributed nationally via brick-and-mortar retail, direct delivery, and e-commerce. This is the only product that is subject to the recall. Impacted retailers have been notified and are removing the product from their warehouses, distribution centers, and store shelves.

We were made aware of this issue via consumer contact. To date, there has been one report of a consumer experiencing mild symptoms.

Consumers who purchased the impacted product specified above or have questions can contact Simple Mills at info@simplemills.com or (312) 410-8414 Monday through Thursday 9 am – 5 pm CST and Friday 9 am – 1 pm CST.

For media inquiries, reach out to Aurora Gonzalez at aurora@leveecommunications.com.