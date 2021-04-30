Sauder Woodworking recalls counter height bar stools due to fall hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:

Name of product:

Sauder and Aliesha-May Counter-height bar stools (two-piece sets)

Hazard:

The legs on the stools can become unstable over time, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

April 28, 2021

Units:

About 3,100

Consumer Contact:

Sauder Woodworking toll-free at 866-218-8312 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sauder.com and click on “About” and then “Public Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves counter-height bar stools sold under the Sauder and Aliesha-May brands. The stools have powder-coated steel legs and cross braces and a backless rectangular oak-finished composite seat. The stools measure 23.5 inches high by 14.5 inches wide and 12.25 inches deep. The stools were manufactured between September 2019 and August 2020. A label with the manufacturing date code in the MM/YYYY format (09/2019 through 08/2020) is located on the bottom surface of the seat. The stools were sold in sets of two.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bar stools and contact Sauder Woodworking to receive a full refund for each two-piece stool set. Sauder Woodworking is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received three reports of the stool being unstable, including two falls. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Wayfair.com, ZOLA.com, CYMAX.com and other online retailers from January 2020 through February 2021 for between $85 and $95 per set of two bar stools.

Manufacturer(s):

Color Star Products Co. LTD, of China

Importer(s):

Sauder Woodworking Co., of Archbold, Ohio

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-117