Rite Aid recalls rechargeable handheld fans due to fire hazard

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rite Aid rechargeable handheld fans (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Rechargeable handheld fans

Hazard:
The fan’s lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
July 21, 2021

Units:
About 9,780

Consumer Contact:
Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on “Customer Care” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves portable rechargeable handheld fans sold in blue, pink and purple colors. The fans have a one touch button with three speeds and weigh about 8.8 oz. The item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan itself.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable handheld fans and contact Rite Aid for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
Rite Aid has received two consumer reports of the rechargeable handheld fans overheating and emitting smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.

Importer(s):
Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-169

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories