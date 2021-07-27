Rite Aid recalls rechargeable handheld fans due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of product:
Rechargeable handheld fans
Hazard:
The fan’s lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 21, 2021
Units:
About 9,780
Consumer Contact:
Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on “Customer Care” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves portable rechargeable handheld fans sold in blue, pink and purple colors. The fans have a one touch button with three speeds and weigh about 8.8 oz. The item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan itself.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable handheld fans and contact Rite Aid for a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries:
Rite Aid has received two consumer reports of the rechargeable handheld fans overheating and emitting smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.
Importer(s):
Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-169