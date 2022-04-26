The FDA has released the following:

Produce Packaging, Inc. of Willoughby Hills, OH is voluntarily recalling its Red Curry Grain Bowl and Barcelona Vinaigrette Grain Bowl. These are being recalled because they contain an undeclared allergen (wheat), that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these particular grain bowls.

This recall is being conducted in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue.

The potentially affected products were distributed to retail stores in Ohio and Illinois.

Retail customers can identify the products via the “best if used by” dates of 4/12/22 – 4/20/22.

Consumers who have purchased any of the referenced products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Produce Packing, Inc. (Greg Fritz or John Shumway) at 216-391-6129.