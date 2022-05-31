The FDA has released the following:

Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, California is voluntarily recalling a single production day of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit. The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The product subject to the recall was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide:

STORE ITEM DESCRIPTION UPC NUMBER BEST IF USED BY DATE Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag 0066 2932 June 2, 2022

The recalled product has the code date of Best If Used By Date June 2,2022 as printed on the package found on the upper right hand corner of the package. The Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit is packaged in 9.75 oz bag. The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit.

This voluntary recall does not apply to any other Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms products distributed anywhere in the United States.

Consumers who have purchased Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag with BEST If Used By Date: June 2, 2022 are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Taylor Farms at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm PST.