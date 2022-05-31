The FDA has released the following:

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

This recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif® Peanut Butter recall.  This product was not manufactured onsite at Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through select retail stores. The products are sold in bulk bins unpackaged.

Products affected by this recall and the retailers where product was sold are listed below.

Product DescriptionSold After
Rich’s Milk Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter CupsNovember 11, 2021
Rich’s Milk Chocolate Giant Layered Peanut Butter CupsJanuary 23, 2022
RetailerAddress
Kitchen Kneads3030 Grant Ave
Ogden Ut 84401
2 B Sweet706 S Delaware St
Conrad Mt 59425
2 Kids Candy Store640 Sw Bay Blvd
Newport Or 97365
J’S Natural Foods, Inc.105 Smelter Ave Ne Ste 17
Great Falls Mt 59404
Shelby’s Sugar Shop3100 Sw College Rd
Ocala Fl 34474
Aggie’s Chocolates979 Washington St W
Lewisburg Wv 24901
Ah, Whatta Bout Mimi701 W Market St Louisville
Ky 40202
Alaska Marine Lines5615 West Marginal Way Sw
Seattle Wa 98106
Albanese Confectionery5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville
In 46410
Albanese Confectionery1910 W 83Rd Ave Merrillville
In 46410
Alimentari By Pig In A Fur Coat306 S Brearly St Madison
Wi 53703
All City Candy746 Richmond Rd
Cleveland Oh 44143
All Things Chocolate & More10471 Ford Ave
Richmond Hill Ga 31324
Amy’s Candy Bar4704 N Damen Ave
Chicago Il 60625
Around The Corner Candy101 S 1St St
West Dundee Il 60118
Artful Home & Garden, Llc.6519 Highway 52 E
Murrayville Ga 30564
Ashley’s Candy And Nut Shoppe39 E Main St
Ashland Oh 44805
Tropik Sun Fruit And Nut1001 Barnes Crossing Rd
Tupelo Ms 38804
Backyard Market522 N Market St
Mount Carmel Il 62863
Bake My Day2153 Stumbo Rd
Mansfield Oh 44906
Bankhead’s Candies810 Business Highway 61 N
Bowling Green Mo 63334
Banner Companies443 N Frederick Ave
Gaithersburg Md 20877
Banner Hallmark1639 Hilltop West Shopping Center
Virginia Beach Va 23451
Banner Hallmark2340 York Crossing Dr
Hayes Va 23072
Banner Hallmark120 Arthur Way
Newport News Va 23602
Banner Hallmark5226 Fairfield Shopping Ctr
Virginia Beach Va 23464
Beanies Candy Store & Ice Cream1011 S State St
Lockport Il 60441
Blooming Ideas321 Cedar St
Wilton Ia 52778
Blossoms220 Bohemia Dr
Denmark Wi 54208
Blue Gate Restaurant195 N Van Buren
Shipshewana In 46565
Brockel’s Chocolates117 N 29Th St
Billings Mt 59101
Bulk Fresh Pantry6382 S Cass Ave
Westmont Il 60559
Bullseye Market Place350 Johnnycake Ln
Three Rivers Mi 49093
Burke’s Naturals Inc.20 Pimentel Ct
Ste B17
Novato Ca 94949
Cabots Candy Factory276 Commercial St
Provincetown Ma 02657
Candy Club, LLC9431 Allpoints Pkwy
Plainfield In 46168
Candy Connection123 Broadway
Wisconsin Dells Wi 53965
Candy Emporium58 W Main St
Nashville In 47448
Candy World Wharf6 Fishermans Wharf
Monterey Ca 93940
Candyland700 Cannery Row
Monterey Ca 93940
Caruso’s Candy Kitchen130 S Front St Dowagiac
Mi 49047
Cathy’s Ice Cream108 Hwy 70 E
Saint Germain Wi 54558 United States
Celine’s Sweets879 Grant Ave
Novato Ca 94945
Charley Creek Inn111 W Market St
Wabash In 46992
Chocolate Bliss110 E 5Th St
Jasper In 47546
Chocolate Creations USA532 S 3Rd Ave
Wausau Wi 54401
Coffee Express-O2200 Tanger Blvd
Washington Pa 15301
Confections For Any Occasion101 N Milwaukee St
Theresa Wi 53091
Cookies By Design3382 Middle Rd
Bettendorf Ia 52722
Cora Lee Candies1831 Waukegan Rd
Glenview Il 60025
Cork’s Grocery1956 Lafayette St
Waterloo Ia 50703
Cosmic Candy6528 N Oceana Dr
Hart Mi 49420
Custer’s Cones124 Douglas St
Chetek Wi 54728
Cuzzins Candy Store111 Main Ave S
Dakota Nuts -N- Candy218 N 4Th St
Bismarck Nd 58501
Dam Candy Store197 River St Leland
Mi 49654
Del’s Popcorn Express100 W Debby Dr
Mount Zion Il 62549
Derby General Store15351 Old State Road 70
Derby In 47525
Doug’s Sports House120 N Crockett St
Granbury Tx 76048
Duluth Candy Co.103 E Superior St Duluth
Mn 55802
East End Colony55601 Rd 126N
Havre Mt 59501
Eden Prairie Scheels8301 Flying Cloud Dr
Eden Prairie Mn 55344
Emily Mazaris214 North Walnut St
Howell Mi 48843
Emily’S Sweet Treats Boutique3484 Clover Hill Dr
Clarksville Tn 37043
Eugene J. Candy Co16 Wilson Ave
Brooklyn Ny 11237
Fensel’s500 N Us Hwy 81
Freeman Sd 57029
Fill My Jar3726 Prairie Ave
Brookfield Il 60513
Flat Bottom Pretzels6145 W 63Rd St
Chicago Il 60638
Fleming Candy Co.3680 S Main St
Salisbury Nc 28147
Flower Store2290 Moores Mill Rd
Auburn Al 36830
Fluffy’s Candy9502 N Newport Hwy Suite 4B
Spokane Wa 99218
Froehlichs Market26 N Elm St
Three Oaks Mi 49128
Fuzziwigs At Scheels3030 Pine Lake Rd
Lincoln Ne 68516
Gabrielle Chocolates72 Albany St
Cazenovia Ny 13035
Gathered At The Depot Llc1311 Brush Creek Rd
Deary Id 83823
Georgia Nut Company, Inc.7500 Linder Ave
Skokie Il 60077
Gesserts Ice Cream99A Lake St
Elkhart Lake Wi 53020
Glen Ellyn Sweet Shoppe550 Crescent Blvd
Glen Ellyn Il 60137
Gourmet Goodies458 Essex Pl
Carol Stream Il 60188
Gretels Candy House1910 Us-17 Bus
Surfside Beach Sc 29575
Gretels Candy House1910 S Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach Sc 29575
Gumslingers104 N 5Th St
Alpine Tx 79830
Harvest Market2029 S Neil St Champaign
Il 61820
Henry’s Candy Co243 High St Hamilton
Oh 45011
Holy Miracle Non-Denomination3426 193Rd St
Lansing Il 60438
Horrocks Farm Market Inc7420 W Saginaw Hwy
Lansing Mi 48917
Horrocks Market4455 Breton Rd Se
Kentwood Mi 49508
I Want Candy, LLC27 S Prospect Ave
Clarendon Hills Il 60514
Ice Cream Of Hallandale1723 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
Hallandale Fl 33009
Incredible Bulk3404 W 13Th St
Grand Island Ne 68803
Indiana Chocolates, LLC2288 W 86Th St
Indianapolis In 46260
Inside Scoop800 N Green River Rd
Evansville In 47715
J&K Sweet Shop104 W Collins St
Brazil In 47834
James Feldman Assoc.505 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 6601
Chicago Il 60611
Jane’s Sweet Addictions/Kiosk2200 W War Memorial Dr
Peoria Il 61613
Jeter Mountain Farm1126 Jeter Mountain Rd
Hendersonville Nc 28739
Jordan’s Sweet Shoppe26400 Kuykendahl Road
The Woodlands Tx 77389
KC’s Something Sweet, Llc105 Townline Rd
Lake Geneva Wi 53147
Kelli’s Gift Baskets, LLC4008 Hidden Falls Dr
Prospect Ky 40059
Klinger Farm Market12756 132Nd St
Chippewa Falls Wi 54729
Lake Erie Candy Company3330 W 26Th St
Erie Pa 16506
Larry’s Brown Deer Market8737 N Deerwood Dr
Milwaukee Wi 53209
Lebanon Candy And Sports Cards38 E Mulberry St Lebanon
Oh 45036
Lee’s Marketplace – Logan555 E 1400 N
North Logan Ut 84341
Lickity Split6056 N Broadway
Chicago Il 60660
Lollipops Candy Shop614 Sea Mountain Hwy
North Myrtle Beach Sc 29582
Ma & Pa’s Candy424 Robert Parker Coffin Rd
Long Grove Il 60047
Main Street Sweets307 Main St
Cedar Falls Ia 50613
Manny’s Coffee Shop Inc.1141 S Jefferson St
Chicago Il 60607
Matt’s Ice Cream1308 Gulf Shores Pkwy
Gulf Shores Al 36542
Maw Maws Cupboard Llc202 E Booneslick Rd Warrenton
Mo 63383
Mountain Sweets Distributing15 Peddlers Sq
Waynesville Nc 28786
Mursell’s Sweet Shop125 N Cache Dr
Jackson Wy 83001
Naper Nuts & Sweets10 W Jefferson Ave
Naperville Il 60540
Northwood Confections361 Canal Park Dr
Duluth Mn 55802
Northwoods Candy312 North Garden
Bloomington Mn 55425
Nutty Over Sweets6 White Deer Plz
Sparta Nj 07871
Oh How Sweet It Is / Ste 1001331 Freeport Rd
Cheswick Pa 15024
Oh So Yummy300 Main St
Marble Falls Tx 78654
Oil & Vinegar Junction6300 Sagewood Dr Ste C
Park City Ut 84098
Olivia’s Market2014 W Wabansia Ave
Chicago Il 60647
Painted Turtle Chocolatier229 Central Ave Osseo
Mn 55369
Paulina Market3501 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago Il 60657
Pearl Ice Cream207 Pearl St
La Crosse Wi 54601
Penny Crest Floral220 N Defiance St
Archbold Oh 43502
Peter’s Gourmet Market4499 Ivanrest Ave Sw
Grandville Mi 49418
Planters Seed And Spice/ Debbie513 Walnut St
Kansas City Mo 64106
Popcorn Cafe, Llc1108 E Markland Ave
Kokomo In 46901
Popcorn Plus2600 Beach Blvd
Biloxi Ms 39531
Produce Depot8126 Wicker Ave
St John In 46373
Pulse501 County Road 6 E
Elkhart In 46514
Raffy`s Candy Store2571 E Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox Il 60451
Raffy’s Candy Store832 Laraway Rd
New Lenox Il 60451
Raffy’s Candy Store21 S White St
Frankfort Il 60423
Reno Scheels1200 Scheels Dr
Sparks Nv 89434
Albanese Retail Wb5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville
In 46410
Saykllys Confection & Gifts1304 Ludington St
Escanaba Mi 49829
Schakolad351 Marketplace Ml
Plainfield In 46168
Scheels Home & Hardware3030 Pine Lake Rd
Lincoln Ne 68516
Scheels Home & Hardware1551 45Th St S
Fargo Nd58103
Shelby’S Sugar Shop1910 Wells Rd Ste
Orange Park Fl 32073
Shelby’S Sugar Shop4125 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers Fl 33901
Shelton Farms Wholesale Co.1832 S 11Th St
Niles Mi 49120
Simple Tidings & Kitchen1115 Main St Sumner
Wa 98390
Simply Irresistible116 S Commercial St
Branson Mo 65616
Simply Sweet By Margarete189 S Green St
Tupelo Ms 38804 United
States
Ski’S Meat Market5370 Us Hwy 10
Stevenspoint Wi 54481
Smokey Mountain Candy Makers3410 Parkway
Pigeon Forge Tn 37863
So Good Candies Llc25 W 3Rd St
Ste A
Peru In 46970
So Sweet Candy Café531 Varick St
Utica Ny 13502
Squatch Sweets317 E Lake St Suite C
Mccall Id 83638
Stony Point Pharmacy69 S Liberty Dr
Stony Point Ny 10980 United States
Sugar Daddy’S27494 Novi Rd
Novi Mi 48377
Sugar Factory Rosemont5445 Park Pl
Rosemont Il 60018
Sugar Rush3735 Parkway Ave
Pigeon Forge Tn 37863
Sugar Shack Kimmswick114 Market Street Kimmswick
Mo 63053
Sugarhouse Sweets & Gifts6459 Main St
Cass City Mi 48726
Sweet Cone Alabama26651 Perdido Beach Blvd
Orange Beach Al 36561
Sweet Cone Alabama4115 Thomas Dr
Panama City Beach Fl 32408
Sweet Factory2800 W Big Beaver Rd Ste V-348
Troy Mi 48084-3234
Sweet Street Candies And Goodies17 W Saint Charles Rd
Lombard Il 60148
Sweet Tooth450 Sw Powerhouse Dr Ste 402
Bend Or 97702
United States
Sweet Tooth108 W. Washington
Morris Il 60450
Sweet Treats Candy4201 Coldwater Rd
Fort Wayne In 46805
Sweet Treats Candy800 N Green River Rd
Evansville In 47715
Sweet Treats Candy6501 Grape Rd
Mishawaka In 46545
Tenutas3203 52Nd St.
Kenosha Wi 53142
Teri Jean Florist914 S Saint Louis St
Sparta Il 62286
The Chocolate Shop532 S 3Rd Ave
Wausau Wi 54401
The Classy Cricket301 Bradley St
Carrollton Ga 30117
The Country Store1510 N 6Th St
Monticello In 47960
The Fudge Kettle5530 E Us Highway 36
Avon In 46123
The General Store At Creek Crossing7181 Highway 119 S
Eolia Ky 40826
The Peddler22 Alabama St
Cave Spring Ga 30124
The Savory Gourmet50 Canton St
Alpharetta Ga 30009
The Sweet Tooth Llc114 W Blackhawk Ave
Prairie Du Chien Wi 53821
The Wilton Candy Kitchen310 Cedar St
Wilton Ia 52778
The Yum Factory, Inc.2449 Broadway St
Quincy Il 62301
Thornapple Floral8540 W Crane Road
Middleville Mi 49333
Three Georges Candy Shop226 Dauphin St
Mobile Al 36602
Toot Sweets59 S 3Rd St
Oxford Pa 19363
Truffles & Cream55 E Pine St
Zionsville In 46077
Two B Sweet706 S Delaware St
Conrad Mt 59425
Unf East578 L And C Distribution Park
Richburg Sc 29729
Unf East225 Cross Farm Ln
York Pa 17406
United Natural Foods East655 Commerce Parkway East Dr
Greenwood In 46143
Wagner Market502 N Main St
Oshkosh Wi 54901
Weyauwega Star Dairy109 N Mill St
Weyauwega Wi 54983
Winstead Candy Co3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2320
Chandler Az 85226
Wythe Candy & Gourmet144 Tewning Road
Williamsburg Va 23185
Zaoli Sweets Llc308 Libbie Ave Richmond
Va 23226

Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Consumers with questions may contact the company at (219) 472-6306 Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM or inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com