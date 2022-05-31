The FDA has released the following:
Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
This recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif® Peanut Butter recall. This product was not manufactured onsite at Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through select retail stores. The products are sold in bulk bins unpackaged.
Products affected by this recall and the retailers where product was sold are listed below.
|Product Description
|Sold After
|Rich’s Milk Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups
|November 11, 2021
|Rich’s Milk Chocolate Giant Layered Peanut Butter Cups
|January 23, 2022
|Retailer
|Address
|Kitchen Kneads
|3030 Grant Ave
Ogden Ut 84401
|2 B Sweet
|706 S Delaware St
Conrad Mt 59425
|2 Kids Candy Store
|640 Sw Bay Blvd
Newport Or 97365
|J’S Natural Foods, Inc.
|105 Smelter Ave Ne Ste 17
Great Falls Mt 59404
|Shelby’s Sugar Shop
|3100 Sw College Rd
Ocala Fl 34474
|Aggie’s Chocolates
|979 Washington St W
Lewisburg Wv 24901
|Ah, Whatta Bout Mimi
|701 W Market St Louisville
Ky 40202
|Alaska Marine Lines
|5615 West Marginal Way Sw
Seattle Wa 98106
|Albanese Confectionery
|5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville
In 46410
|Albanese Confectionery
|1910 W 83Rd Ave Merrillville
In 46410
|Alimentari By Pig In A Fur Coat
|306 S Brearly St Madison
Wi 53703
|All City Candy
|746 Richmond Rd
Cleveland Oh 44143
|All Things Chocolate & More
|10471 Ford Ave
Richmond Hill Ga 31324
|Amy’s Candy Bar
|4704 N Damen Ave
Chicago Il 60625
|Around The Corner Candy
|101 S 1St St
West Dundee Il 60118
|Artful Home & Garden, Llc.
|6519 Highway 52 E
Murrayville Ga 30564
|Ashley’s Candy And Nut Shoppe
|39 E Main St
Ashland Oh 44805
|Tropik Sun Fruit And Nut
|1001 Barnes Crossing Rd
Tupelo Ms 38804
|Backyard Market
|522 N Market St
Mount Carmel Il 62863
|Bake My Day
|2153 Stumbo Rd
Mansfield Oh 44906
|Bankhead’s Candies
|810 Business Highway 61 N
Bowling Green Mo 63334
|Banner Companies
|443 N Frederick Ave
Gaithersburg Md 20877
|Banner Hallmark
|1639 Hilltop West Shopping Center
Virginia Beach Va 23451
|Banner Hallmark
|2340 York Crossing Dr
Hayes Va 23072
|Banner Hallmark
|120 Arthur Way
Newport News Va 23602
|Banner Hallmark
|5226 Fairfield Shopping Ctr
Virginia Beach Va 23464
|Beanies Candy Store & Ice Cream
|1011 S State St
Lockport Il 60441
|Blooming Ideas
|321 Cedar St
Wilton Ia 52778
|Blossoms
|220 Bohemia Dr
Denmark Wi 54208
|Blue Gate Restaurant
|195 N Van Buren
Shipshewana In 46565
|Brockel’s Chocolates
|117 N 29Th St
Billings Mt 59101
|Bulk Fresh Pantry
|6382 S Cass Ave
Westmont Il 60559
|Bullseye Market Place
|350 Johnnycake Ln
Three Rivers Mi 49093
|Burke’s Naturals Inc.
|20 Pimentel Ct
Ste B17
Novato Ca 94949
|Cabots Candy Factory
|276 Commercial St
Provincetown Ma 02657
|Candy Club, LLC
|9431 Allpoints Pkwy
Plainfield In 46168
|Candy Connection
|123 Broadway
Wisconsin Dells Wi 53965
|Candy Emporium
|58 W Main St
Nashville In 47448
|Candy World Wharf
|6 Fishermans Wharf
Monterey Ca 93940
|Candyland
|700 Cannery Row
Monterey Ca 93940
|Caruso’s Candy Kitchen
|130 S Front St Dowagiac
Mi 49047
|Cathy’s Ice Cream
|108 Hwy 70 E
Saint Germain Wi 54558 United States
|Celine’s Sweets
|879 Grant Ave
Novato Ca 94945
|Charley Creek Inn
|111 W Market St
Wabash In 46992
|Chocolate Bliss
|110 E 5Th St
Jasper In 47546
|Chocolate Creations USA
|532 S 3Rd Ave
Wausau Wi 54401
|Coffee Express-O
|2200 Tanger Blvd
Washington Pa 15301
|Confections For Any Occasion
|101 N Milwaukee St
Theresa Wi 53091
|Cookies By Design
|3382 Middle Rd
Bettendorf Ia 52722
|Cora Lee Candies
|1831 Waukegan Rd
Glenview Il 60025
|Cork’s Grocery
|1956 Lafayette St
Waterloo Ia 50703
|Cosmic Candy
|6528 N Oceana Dr
Hart Mi 49420
|Custer’s Cones
|124 Douglas St
Chetek Wi 54728
|Cuzzins Candy Store
|111 Main Ave S
|Dakota Nuts -N- Candy
|218 N 4Th St
Bismarck Nd 58501
|Dam Candy Store
|197 River St Leland
Mi 49654
|Del’s Popcorn Express
|100 W Debby Dr
Mount Zion Il 62549
|Derby General Store
|15351 Old State Road 70
Derby In 47525
|Doug’s Sports House
|120 N Crockett St
Granbury Tx 76048
|Duluth Candy Co.
|103 E Superior St Duluth
Mn 55802
|East End Colony
|55601 Rd 126N
Havre Mt 59501
|Eden Prairie Scheels
|8301 Flying Cloud Dr
Eden Prairie Mn 55344
|Emily Mazaris
|214 North Walnut St
Howell Mi 48843
|Emily’S Sweet Treats Boutique
|3484 Clover Hill Dr
Clarksville Tn 37043
|Eugene J. Candy Co
|16 Wilson Ave
Brooklyn Ny 11237
|Fensel’s
|500 N Us Hwy 81
Freeman Sd 57029
|Fill My Jar
|3726 Prairie Ave
Brookfield Il 60513
|Flat Bottom Pretzels
|6145 W 63Rd St
Chicago Il 60638
|Fleming Candy Co.
|3680 S Main St
Salisbury Nc 28147
|Flower Store
|2290 Moores Mill Rd
Auburn Al 36830
|Fluffy’s Candy
|9502 N Newport Hwy Suite 4B
Spokane Wa 99218
|Froehlichs Market
|26 N Elm St
Three Oaks Mi 49128
|Fuzziwigs At Scheels
|3030 Pine Lake Rd
Lincoln Ne 68516
|Gabrielle Chocolates
|72 Albany St
Cazenovia Ny 13035
|Gathered At The Depot Llc
|1311 Brush Creek Rd
Deary Id 83823
|Georgia Nut Company, Inc.
|7500 Linder Ave
Skokie Il 60077
|Gesserts Ice Cream
|99A Lake St
Elkhart Lake Wi 53020
|Glen Ellyn Sweet Shoppe
|550 Crescent Blvd
Glen Ellyn Il 60137
|Gourmet Goodies
|458 Essex Pl
Carol Stream Il 60188
|Gretels Candy House
|1910 Us-17 Bus
Surfside Beach Sc 29575
|Gretels Candy House
|1910 S Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach Sc 29575
|Gumslingers
|104 N 5Th St
Alpine Tx 79830
|Harvest Market
|2029 S Neil St Champaign
Il 61820
|Henry’s Candy Co
|243 High St Hamilton
Oh 45011
|Holy Miracle Non-Denomination
|3426 193Rd St
Lansing Il 60438
|Horrocks Farm Market Inc
|7420 W Saginaw Hwy
Lansing Mi 48917
|Horrocks Market
|4455 Breton Rd Se
Kentwood Mi 49508
|I Want Candy, LLC
|27 S Prospect Ave
Clarendon Hills Il 60514
|Ice Cream Of Hallandale
|1723 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
Hallandale Fl 33009
|Incredible Bulk
|3404 W 13Th St
Grand Island Ne 68803
|Indiana Chocolates, LLC
|2288 W 86Th St
Indianapolis In 46260
|Inside Scoop
|800 N Green River Rd
Evansville In 47715
|J&K Sweet Shop
|104 W Collins St
Brazil In 47834
|James Feldman Assoc.
|505 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 6601
Chicago Il 60611
|Jane’s Sweet Addictions/Kiosk
|2200 W War Memorial Dr
Peoria Il 61613
|Jeter Mountain Farm
|1126 Jeter Mountain Rd
Hendersonville Nc 28739
|Jordan’s Sweet Shoppe
|26400 Kuykendahl Road
The Woodlands Tx 77389
|KC’s Something Sweet, Llc
|105 Townline Rd
Lake Geneva Wi 53147
|Kelli’s Gift Baskets, LLC
|4008 Hidden Falls Dr
Prospect Ky 40059
|Klinger Farm Market
|12756 132Nd St
Chippewa Falls Wi 54729
|Lake Erie Candy Company
|3330 W 26Th St
Erie Pa 16506
|Larry’s Brown Deer Market
|8737 N Deerwood Dr
Milwaukee Wi 53209
|Lebanon Candy And Sports Cards
|38 E Mulberry St Lebanon
Oh 45036
|Lee’s Marketplace – Logan
|555 E 1400 N
North Logan Ut 84341
|Lickity Split
|6056 N Broadway
Chicago Il 60660
|Lollipops Candy Shop
|614 Sea Mountain Hwy
North Myrtle Beach Sc 29582
|Ma & Pa’s Candy
|424 Robert Parker Coffin Rd
Long Grove Il 60047
|Main Street Sweets
|307 Main St
Cedar Falls Ia 50613
|Manny’s Coffee Shop Inc.
|1141 S Jefferson St
Chicago Il 60607
|Matt’s Ice Cream
|1308 Gulf Shores Pkwy
Gulf Shores Al 36542
|Maw Maws Cupboard Llc
|202 E Booneslick Rd Warrenton
Mo 63383
|Mountain Sweets Distributing
|15 Peddlers Sq
Waynesville Nc 28786
|Mursell’s Sweet Shop
|125 N Cache Dr
Jackson Wy 83001
|Naper Nuts & Sweets
|10 W Jefferson Ave
Naperville Il 60540
|Northwood Confections
|361 Canal Park Dr
Duluth Mn 55802
|Northwoods Candy
|312 North Garden
Bloomington Mn 55425
|Nutty Over Sweets
|6 White Deer Plz
Sparta Nj 07871
|Oh How Sweet It Is / Ste 100
|1331 Freeport Rd
Cheswick Pa 15024
|Oh So Yummy
|300 Main St
Marble Falls Tx 78654
|Oil & Vinegar Junction
|6300 Sagewood Dr Ste C
Park City Ut 84098
|Olivia’s Market
|2014 W Wabansia Ave
Chicago Il 60647
|Painted Turtle Chocolatier
|229 Central Ave Osseo
Mn 55369
|Paulina Market
|3501 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago Il 60657
|Pearl Ice Cream
|207 Pearl St
La Crosse Wi 54601
|Penny Crest Floral
|220 N Defiance St
Archbold Oh 43502
|Peter’s Gourmet Market
|4499 Ivanrest Ave Sw
Grandville Mi 49418
|Planters Seed And Spice/ Debbie
|513 Walnut St
Kansas City Mo 64106
|Popcorn Cafe, Llc
|1108 E Markland Ave
Kokomo In 46901
|Popcorn Plus
|2600 Beach Blvd
Biloxi Ms 39531
|Produce Depot
|8126 Wicker Ave
St John In 46373
|Pulse
|501 County Road 6 E
Elkhart In 46514
|Raffy`s Candy Store
|2571 E Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox Il 60451
|Raffy’s Candy Store
|832 Laraway Rd
New Lenox Il 60451
|Raffy’s Candy Store
|21 S White St
Frankfort Il 60423
|Reno Scheels
|1200 Scheels Dr
Sparks Nv 89434
|Albanese Retail Wb
|5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville
In 46410
|Saykllys Confection & Gifts
|1304 Ludington St
Escanaba Mi 49829
|Schakolad
|351 Marketplace Ml
Plainfield In 46168
|Scheels Home & Hardware
|3030 Pine Lake Rd
Lincoln Ne 68516
|Scheels Home & Hardware
|1551 45Th St S
Fargo Nd58103
|Shelby’S Sugar Shop
|1910 Wells Rd Ste
Orange Park Fl 32073
|Shelby’S Sugar Shop
|4125 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers Fl 33901
|Shelton Farms Wholesale Co.
|1832 S 11Th St
Niles Mi 49120
|Simple Tidings & Kitchen
|1115 Main St Sumner
Wa 98390
|Simply Irresistible
|116 S Commercial St
Branson Mo 65616
|Simply Sweet By Margarete
|189 S Green St
Tupelo Ms 38804 United
States
|Ski’S Meat Market
|5370 Us Hwy 10
Stevenspoint Wi 54481
|Smokey Mountain Candy Makers
|3410 Parkway
Pigeon Forge Tn 37863
|So Good Candies Llc
|25 W 3Rd St
Ste A
Peru In 46970
|So Sweet Candy Café
|531 Varick St
Utica Ny 13502
|Squatch Sweets
|317 E Lake St Suite C
Mccall Id 83638
|Stony Point Pharmacy
|69 S Liberty Dr
Stony Point Ny 10980 United States
|Sugar Daddy’S
|27494 Novi Rd
Novi Mi 48377
|Sugar Factory Rosemont
|5445 Park Pl
Rosemont Il 60018
|Sugar Rush
|3735 Parkway Ave
Pigeon Forge Tn 37863
|Sugar Shack Kimmswick
|114 Market Street Kimmswick
Mo 63053
|Sugarhouse Sweets & Gifts
|6459 Main St
Cass City Mi 48726
|Sweet Cone Alabama
|26651 Perdido Beach Blvd
Orange Beach Al 36561
|Sweet Cone Alabama
|4115 Thomas Dr
Panama City Beach Fl 32408
|Sweet Factory
|2800 W Big Beaver Rd Ste V-348
Troy Mi 48084-3234
|Sweet Street Candies And Goodies
|17 W Saint Charles Rd
Lombard Il 60148
|Sweet Tooth
|450 Sw Powerhouse Dr Ste 402
Bend Or 97702
United States
|Sweet Tooth
|108 W. Washington
Morris Il 60450
|Sweet Treats Candy
|4201 Coldwater Rd
Fort Wayne In 46805
|Sweet Treats Candy
|800 N Green River Rd
Evansville In 47715
|Sweet Treats Candy
|6501 Grape Rd
Mishawaka In 46545
|Tenutas
|3203 52Nd St.
Kenosha Wi 53142
|Teri Jean Florist
|914 S Saint Louis St
Sparta Il 62286
|The Chocolate Shop
|532 S 3Rd Ave
Wausau Wi 54401
|The Classy Cricket
|301 Bradley St
Carrollton Ga 30117
|The Country Store
|1510 N 6Th St
Monticello In 47960
|The Fudge Kettle
|5530 E Us Highway 36
Avon In 46123
|The General Store At Creek Crossing
|7181 Highway 119 S
Eolia Ky 40826
|The Peddler
|22 Alabama St
Cave Spring Ga 30124
|The Savory Gourmet
|50 Canton St
Alpharetta Ga 30009
|The Sweet Tooth Llc
|114 W Blackhawk Ave
Prairie Du Chien Wi 53821
|The Wilton Candy Kitchen
|310 Cedar St
Wilton Ia 52778
|The Yum Factory, Inc.
|2449 Broadway St
Quincy Il 62301
|Thornapple Floral
|8540 W Crane Road
Middleville Mi 49333
|Three Georges Candy Shop
|226 Dauphin St
Mobile Al 36602
|Toot Sweets
|59 S 3Rd St
Oxford Pa 19363
|Truffles & Cream
|55 E Pine St
Zionsville In 46077
|Two B Sweet
|706 S Delaware St
Conrad Mt 59425
|Unf East
|578 L And C Distribution Park
Richburg Sc 29729
|Unf East
|225 Cross Farm Ln
York Pa 17406
|United Natural Foods East
|655 Commerce Parkway East Dr
Greenwood In 46143
|Wagner Market
|502 N Main St
Oshkosh Wi 54901
|Weyauwega Star Dairy
|109 N Mill St
Weyauwega Wi 54983
|Winstead Candy Co
|3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2320
Chandler Az 85226
|Wythe Candy & Gourmet
|144 Tewning Road
Williamsburg Va 23185
|Zaoli Sweets Llc
|308 Libbie Ave Richmond
Va 23226
Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (219) 472-6306 Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM or inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.