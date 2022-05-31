The FDA has released the following:

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana is voluntarily recalling Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

This recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif® Peanut Butter recall. This product was not manufactured onsite at Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through select retail stores. The products are sold in bulk bins unpackaged.

Products affected by this recall and the retailers where product was sold are listed below.

Product Description Sold After Rich’s Milk Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups November 11, 2021 Rich’s Milk Chocolate Giant Layered Peanut Butter Cups January 23, 2022

Retailer Address Kitchen Kneads 3030 Grant Ave

Ogden Ut 84401 2 B Sweet 706 S Delaware St

Conrad Mt 59425 2 Kids Candy Store 640 Sw Bay Blvd

Newport Or 97365 J’S Natural Foods, Inc. 105 Smelter Ave Ne Ste 17

Great Falls Mt 59404 Shelby’s Sugar Shop 3100 Sw College Rd

Ocala Fl 34474 Aggie’s Chocolates 979 Washington St W

Lewisburg Wv 24901 Ah, Whatta Bout Mimi 701 W Market St Louisville

Ky 40202 Alaska Marine Lines 5615 West Marginal Way Sw

Seattle Wa 98106 Albanese Confectionery 5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville

In 46410 Albanese Confectionery 1910 W 83Rd Ave Merrillville

In 46410 Alimentari By Pig In A Fur Coat 306 S Brearly St Madison

Wi 53703 All City Candy 746 Richmond Rd

Cleveland Oh 44143 All Things Chocolate & More 10471 Ford Ave

Richmond Hill Ga 31324 Amy’s Candy Bar 4704 N Damen Ave

Chicago Il 60625 Around The Corner Candy 101 S 1St St

West Dundee Il 60118 Artful Home & Garden, Llc. 6519 Highway 52 E

Murrayville Ga 30564 Ashley’s Candy And Nut Shoppe 39 E Main St

Ashland Oh 44805 Tropik Sun Fruit And Nut 1001 Barnes Crossing Rd

Tupelo Ms 38804 Backyard Market 522 N Market St

Mount Carmel Il 62863 Bake My Day 2153 Stumbo Rd

Mansfield Oh 44906 Bankhead’s Candies 810 Business Highway 61 N

Bowling Green Mo 63334 Banner Companies 443 N Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg Md 20877 Banner Hallmark 1639 Hilltop West Shopping Center

Virginia Beach Va 23451 Banner Hallmark 2340 York Crossing Dr

Hayes Va 23072 Banner Hallmark 120 Arthur Way

Newport News Va 23602 Banner Hallmark 5226 Fairfield Shopping Ctr

Virginia Beach Va 23464 Beanies Candy Store & Ice Cream 1011 S State St

Lockport Il 60441 Blooming Ideas 321 Cedar St

Wilton Ia 52778 Blossoms 220 Bohemia Dr

Denmark Wi 54208 Blue Gate Restaurant 195 N Van Buren

Shipshewana In 46565 Brockel’s Chocolates 117 N 29Th St

Billings Mt 59101 Bulk Fresh Pantry 6382 S Cass Ave

Westmont Il 60559 Bullseye Market Place 350 Johnnycake Ln

Three Rivers Mi 49093 Burke’s Naturals Inc. 20 Pimentel Ct

Ste B17

Novato Ca 94949 Cabots Candy Factory 276 Commercial St

Provincetown Ma 02657 Candy Club, LLC 9431 Allpoints Pkwy

Plainfield In 46168 Candy Connection 123 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells Wi 53965 Candy Emporium 58 W Main St

Nashville In 47448 Candy World Wharf 6 Fishermans Wharf

Monterey Ca 93940 Candyland 700 Cannery Row

Monterey Ca 93940 Caruso’s Candy Kitchen 130 S Front St Dowagiac

Mi 49047 Cathy’s Ice Cream 108 Hwy 70 E

Saint Germain Wi 54558 United States Celine’s Sweets 879 Grant Ave

Novato Ca 94945 Charley Creek Inn 111 W Market St

Wabash In 46992 Chocolate Bliss 110 E 5Th St

Jasper In 47546 Chocolate Creations USA 532 S 3Rd Ave

Wausau Wi 54401 Coffee Express-O 2200 Tanger Blvd

Washington Pa 15301 Confections For Any Occasion 101 N Milwaukee St

Theresa Wi 53091 Cookies By Design 3382 Middle Rd

Bettendorf Ia 52722 Cora Lee Candies 1831 Waukegan Rd

Glenview Il 60025 Cork’s Grocery 1956 Lafayette St

Waterloo Ia 50703 Cosmic Candy 6528 N Oceana Dr

Hart Mi 49420 Custer’s Cones 124 Douglas St

Chetek Wi 54728 Cuzzins Candy Store 111 Main Ave S Dakota Nuts -N- Candy 218 N 4Th St

Bismarck Nd 58501 Dam Candy Store 197 River St Leland

Mi 49654 Del’s Popcorn Express 100 W Debby Dr

Mount Zion Il 62549 Derby General Store 15351 Old State Road 70

Derby In 47525 Doug’s Sports House 120 N Crockett St

Granbury Tx 76048 Duluth Candy Co. 103 E Superior St Duluth

Mn 55802 East End Colony 55601 Rd 126N

Havre Mt 59501 Eden Prairie Scheels 8301 Flying Cloud Dr

Eden Prairie Mn 55344 Emily Mazaris 214 North Walnut St

Howell Mi 48843 Emily’S Sweet Treats Boutique 3484 Clover Hill Dr

Clarksville Tn 37043 Eugene J. Candy Co 16 Wilson Ave

Brooklyn Ny 11237 Fensel’s 500 N Us Hwy 81

Freeman Sd 57029 Fill My Jar 3726 Prairie Ave

Brookfield Il 60513 Flat Bottom Pretzels 6145 W 63Rd St

Chicago Il 60638 Fleming Candy Co. 3680 S Main St

Salisbury Nc 28147 Flower Store 2290 Moores Mill Rd

Auburn Al 36830 Fluffy’s Candy 9502 N Newport Hwy Suite 4B

Spokane Wa 99218 Froehlichs Market 26 N Elm St

Three Oaks Mi 49128 Fuzziwigs At Scheels 3030 Pine Lake Rd

Lincoln Ne 68516 Gabrielle Chocolates 72 Albany St

Cazenovia Ny 13035 Gathered At The Depot Llc 1311 Brush Creek Rd

Deary Id 83823 Georgia Nut Company, Inc. 7500 Linder Ave

Skokie Il 60077 Gesserts Ice Cream 99A Lake St

Elkhart Lake Wi 53020 Glen Ellyn Sweet Shoppe 550 Crescent Blvd

Glen Ellyn Il 60137 Gourmet Goodies 458 Essex Pl

Carol Stream Il 60188 Gretels Candy House 1910 Us-17 Bus

Surfside Beach Sc 29575 Gretels Candy House 1910 S Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach Sc 29575 Gumslingers 104 N 5Th St

Alpine Tx 79830 Harvest Market 2029 S Neil St Champaign

Il 61820 Henry’s Candy Co 243 High St Hamilton

Oh 45011 Holy Miracle Non-Denomination 3426 193Rd St

Lansing Il 60438 Horrocks Farm Market Inc 7420 W Saginaw Hwy

Lansing Mi 48917 Horrocks Market 4455 Breton Rd Se

Kentwood Mi 49508 I Want Candy, LLC 27 S Prospect Ave

Clarendon Hills Il 60514 Ice Cream Of Hallandale 1723 E Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Fl 33009 Incredible Bulk 3404 W 13Th St

Grand Island Ne 68803 Indiana Chocolates, LLC 2288 W 86Th St

Indianapolis In 46260 Inside Scoop 800 N Green River Rd

Evansville In 47715 J&K Sweet Shop 104 W Collins St

Brazil In 47834 James Feldman Assoc. 505 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 6601

Chicago Il 60611 Jane’s Sweet Addictions/Kiosk 2200 W War Memorial Dr

Peoria Il 61613 Jeter Mountain Farm 1126 Jeter Mountain Rd

Hendersonville Nc 28739 Jordan’s Sweet Shoppe 26400 Kuykendahl Road

The Woodlands Tx 77389 KC’s Something Sweet, Llc 105 Townline Rd

Lake Geneva Wi 53147 Kelli’s Gift Baskets, LLC 4008 Hidden Falls Dr

Prospect Ky 40059 Klinger Farm Market 12756 132Nd St

Chippewa Falls Wi 54729 Lake Erie Candy Company 3330 W 26Th St

Erie Pa 16506 Larry’s Brown Deer Market 8737 N Deerwood Dr

Milwaukee Wi 53209 Lebanon Candy And Sports Cards 38 E Mulberry St Lebanon

Oh 45036 Lee’s Marketplace – Logan 555 E 1400 N

North Logan Ut 84341 Lickity Split 6056 N Broadway

Chicago Il 60660 Lollipops Candy Shop 614 Sea Mountain Hwy

North Myrtle Beach Sc 29582 Ma & Pa’s Candy 424 Robert Parker Coffin Rd

Long Grove Il 60047 Main Street Sweets 307 Main St

Cedar Falls Ia 50613 Manny’s Coffee Shop Inc. 1141 S Jefferson St

Chicago Il 60607 Matt’s Ice Cream 1308 Gulf Shores Pkwy

Gulf Shores Al 36542 Maw Maws Cupboard Llc 202 E Booneslick Rd Warrenton

Mo 63383 Mountain Sweets Distributing 15 Peddlers Sq

Waynesville Nc 28786 Mursell’s Sweet Shop 125 N Cache Dr

Jackson Wy 83001 Naper Nuts & Sweets 10 W Jefferson Ave

Naperville Il 60540 Northwood Confections 361 Canal Park Dr

Duluth Mn 55802 Northwoods Candy 312 North Garden

Bloomington Mn 55425 Nutty Over Sweets 6 White Deer Plz

Sparta Nj 07871 Oh How Sweet It Is / Ste 100 1331 Freeport Rd

Cheswick Pa 15024 Oh So Yummy 300 Main St

Marble Falls Tx 78654 Oil & Vinegar Junction 6300 Sagewood Dr Ste C

Park City Ut 84098 Olivia’s Market 2014 W Wabansia Ave

Chicago Il 60647 Painted Turtle Chocolatier 229 Central Ave Osseo

Mn 55369 Paulina Market 3501 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago Il 60657 Pearl Ice Cream 207 Pearl St

La Crosse Wi 54601 Penny Crest Floral 220 N Defiance St

Archbold Oh 43502 Peter’s Gourmet Market 4499 Ivanrest Ave Sw

Grandville Mi 49418 Planters Seed And Spice/ Debbie 513 Walnut St

Kansas City Mo 64106 Popcorn Cafe, Llc 1108 E Markland Ave

Kokomo In 46901 Popcorn Plus 2600 Beach Blvd

Biloxi Ms 39531 Produce Depot 8126 Wicker Ave

St John In 46373 Pulse 501 County Road 6 E

Elkhart In 46514 Raffy`s Candy Store 2571 E Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox Il 60451 Raffy’s Candy Store 832 Laraway Rd

New Lenox Il 60451 Raffy’s Candy Store 21 S White St

Frankfort Il 60423 Reno Scheels 1200 Scheels Dr

Sparks Nv 89434 Albanese Retail Wb 5441 E Lincoln Hwy Merrillville

In 46410 Saykllys Confection & Gifts 1304 Ludington St

Escanaba Mi 49829 Schakolad 351 Marketplace Ml

Plainfield In 46168 Scheels Home & Hardware 3030 Pine Lake Rd

Lincoln Ne 68516 Scheels Home & Hardware 1551 45Th St S

Fargo Nd58103 Shelby’S Sugar Shop 1910 Wells Rd Ste

Orange Park Fl 32073 Shelby’S Sugar Shop 4125 Cleveland Ave

Fort Myers Fl 33901 Shelton Farms Wholesale Co. 1832 S 11Th St

Niles Mi 49120 Simple Tidings & Kitchen 1115 Main St Sumner

Wa 98390 Simply Irresistible 116 S Commercial St

Branson Mo 65616 Simply Sweet By Margarete 189 S Green St

Tupelo Ms 38804 United

States Ski’S Meat Market 5370 Us Hwy 10

Stevenspoint Wi 54481 Smokey Mountain Candy Makers 3410 Parkway

Pigeon Forge Tn 37863 So Good Candies Llc 25 W 3Rd St

Ste A

Peru In 46970 So Sweet Candy Café 531 Varick St

Utica Ny 13502 Squatch Sweets 317 E Lake St Suite C

Mccall Id 83638 Stony Point Pharmacy 69 S Liberty Dr

Stony Point Ny 10980 United States Sugar Daddy’S 27494 Novi Rd

Novi Mi 48377 Sugar Factory Rosemont 5445 Park Pl

Rosemont Il 60018 Sugar Rush 3735 Parkway Ave

Pigeon Forge Tn 37863 Sugar Shack Kimmswick 114 Market Street Kimmswick

Mo 63053 Sugarhouse Sweets & Gifts 6459 Main St

Cass City Mi 48726 Sweet Cone Alabama 26651 Perdido Beach Blvd

Orange Beach Al 36561 Sweet Cone Alabama 4115 Thomas Dr

Panama City Beach Fl 32408 Sweet Factory 2800 W Big Beaver Rd Ste V-348

Troy Mi 48084-3234 Sweet Street Candies And Goodies 17 W Saint Charles Rd

Lombard Il 60148 Sweet Tooth 450 Sw Powerhouse Dr Ste 402

Bend Or 97702

United States Sweet Tooth 108 W. Washington

Morris Il 60450 Sweet Treats Candy 4201 Coldwater Rd

Fort Wayne In 46805 Sweet Treats Candy 800 N Green River Rd

Evansville In 47715 Sweet Treats Candy 6501 Grape Rd

Mishawaka In 46545 Tenutas 3203 52Nd St.

Kenosha Wi 53142 Teri Jean Florist 914 S Saint Louis St

Sparta Il 62286 The Chocolate Shop 532 S 3Rd Ave

Wausau Wi 54401 The Classy Cricket 301 Bradley St

Carrollton Ga 30117 The Country Store 1510 N 6Th St

Monticello In 47960 The Fudge Kettle 5530 E Us Highway 36

Avon In 46123 The General Store At Creek Crossing 7181 Highway 119 S

Eolia Ky 40826 The Peddler 22 Alabama St

Cave Spring Ga 30124 The Savory Gourmet 50 Canton St

Alpharetta Ga 30009 The Sweet Tooth Llc 114 W Blackhawk Ave

Prairie Du Chien Wi 53821 The Wilton Candy Kitchen 310 Cedar St

Wilton Ia 52778 The Yum Factory, Inc. 2449 Broadway St

Quincy Il 62301 Thornapple Floral 8540 W Crane Road

Middleville Mi 49333 Three Georges Candy Shop 226 Dauphin St

Mobile Al 36602 Toot Sweets 59 S 3Rd St

Oxford Pa 19363 Truffles & Cream 55 E Pine St

Zionsville In 46077 Two B Sweet 706 S Delaware St

Conrad Mt 59425 Unf East 578 L And C Distribution Park

Richburg Sc 29729 Unf East 225 Cross Farm Ln

York Pa 17406 United Natural Foods East 655 Commerce Parkway East Dr

Greenwood In 46143 Wagner Market 502 N Main St

Oshkosh Wi 54901 Weyauwega Star Dairy 109 N Mill St

Weyauwega Wi 54983 Winstead Candy Co 3111 W Chandler Blvd Ste 2320

Chandler Az 85226 Wythe Candy & Gourmet 144 Tewning Road

Williamsburg Va 23185 Zaoli Sweets Llc 308 Libbie Ave Richmond

Va 23226

Customers who purchased the above listed product with the associated lot are urged to destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (219) 472-6306 Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM or inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.