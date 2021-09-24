Ready Pac Foods, Inc. recalls ready-to-eat salad products with meat and poultry due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

The USDA has released the following:

Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.

The assembled ready-to-eat salads containing meat and poultry products were produced from Aug. 27, 2021 through Sept. 19, 2021. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet. View the labels here.

Size Package Type Product Name Establishment Number Lot Code Use By Date 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166533547 09/12/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166535340 09/14/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166536315 09/15/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166536322 09/15/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166537771 09/16/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166539760 09/17/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166541424 09/19/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166543261 09/21/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166544443 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166544447 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166545779 09/24/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166545783 09/24/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166548960 09/26/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166550009 09/27/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166551315 09/28/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166552491 09/29/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166555215 10/01/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166557261 10/03/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 32081 166553926 10/01/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256531196 09/10/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256531200 09/10/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256532292 09/12/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256534159 09/13/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256543511 09/21/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256543516 09/21/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256544417 09/21/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256545440 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256545446 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256545966 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256546469 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256547454 09/24/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256548067 09/24/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256548758 09/25/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256550418 09/27/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad 18502B 256550424 09/27/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256545444 09/21/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256546468 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256546474 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256547457 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256548762 09/24/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad 18502B 256550423 09/26/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256545445 09/22/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256546473 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256547062 09/23/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256548761 09/25/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256550422 09/27/2021 7.75-oz. Plastic Container Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 18502B 256551852 09/28/2021 5.75-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon 32081 166543255 09/21/2021 5.75-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon 32081 166548383 09/25/2021 5.75-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon 32081 166553919 09/30/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166540875 09/18/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166542114 09/20/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166547490 09/24/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166548385 09/25/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166551308 09/28/2021 6-oz. Plastic Container Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One 32081 166555214 10/01/2021

The products subject to recall may bear establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sharon Valle, Senior Manager of Communications, Ready Pac Foods, Inc. at (626) 678-2222 or email at

sharon.valle@bonduelle.com.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Specialist, Ready Pac Foods, Inc at (800)-800-7822 or email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.