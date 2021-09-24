Ready Pac Foods, Inc. recalls ready-to-eat salad products with meat and poultry due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

The USDA has released the following:

Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label. 

The assembled ready-to-eat salads containing meat and poultry products were produced from Aug. 27, 2021 through Sept. 19, 2021.  The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet. View the labels here.    

SizePackage TypeProduct NameEstablishment NumberLot CodeUse By Date
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653354709/12/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653534009/14/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653631509/15/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653632209/15/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653777109/16/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116653976009/17/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654142409/19/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654326109/21/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654444309/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654444709/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654577909/24/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654578309/24/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116654896009/26/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655000909/27/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655131509/28/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655249109/29/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655521510/01/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655726110/03/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad3208116655392610/01/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25653119609/10/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25653120009/10/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25653229209/12/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25653415909/13/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654351109/21/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654351609/21/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654441709/21/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654544009/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654544609/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654596609/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654646909/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654745409/24/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654806709/24/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25654875809/25/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25655041809/27/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerReady Pac Bistro Chef Salad18502B25655042409/27/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25654544409/21/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25654646809/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25654647409/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25654745709/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25654876209/24/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerSignature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad18502B25655042309/26/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25654544509/22/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25654647309/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25654706209/23/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25654876109/25/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25655042209/27/2021
7.75-oz.Plastic ContainerLittle Salad Bar Chef Salad18502B25655185209/28/2021
5.75-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon3208116654325509/21/2021
5.75-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon3208116654838309/25/2021
5.75-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon3208116655391909/30/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116654087509/18/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116654211409/20/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116654749009/24/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116654838509/25/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116655130809/28/2021
6-oz.Plastic ContainerKroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One3208116655521410/01/2021

The products subject to recall may bear establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide.                      

The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sharon Valle, Senior Manager of Communications, Ready Pac Foods, Inc. at (626) 678-2222 or email at

 sharon.valle@bonduelle.com.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Specialist, Ready Pac Foods, Inc at (800)-800-7822 or email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.

 Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

