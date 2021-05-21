Randall-brand beans recalled due to potential underprocessing

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The FDA has released the following:

Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk.  The recall includes the following products:

BrandDescriptionUPCBatch/Lot Numbers“Best By” Date
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ070095000100ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ070095000117ALLPrior to January 1 2025
Randall
Randall		RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ
RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ		070095000131
070095000209		ALL
ALL		Prior to January 1 2025
Prior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ070095000216ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ070095000230ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ070095000407ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ070095000414ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ070095000430ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ070095000308ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ070095000315ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ070095000339ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ070095000506ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ070095000537ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ070095000605ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ070095000612ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ070095000636ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ070095000711ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ070095000735ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL ULITMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ070095000902ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ070095005105ALLPrior to January 1 2025

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top.    Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased jars of Randall-brand beans, regardless of the “Best By” date, should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Consumers with questions may contact the company between 9 am and 5 pm at 1-513-793-6525.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular