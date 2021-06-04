Rainfield Marketing, Concord Farms and Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. recall Enoki Mushrooms due to possible contamination

NOTE: Three recalls.

The FDA has released the following:

Rainfield Marketing Group, Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling all cases of its 150g packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to CA, MD, and TX through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki comes in a 150g, clear plastic and orange packaging with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and labeled “Product of Korea” along with “Must be cooked enough for a minimum of 3-10 minutes at 70°C, DO NOT CONSUME RAW”. On the back left of packaging, there is UPC code 085412004020 and below Distributed by Rainfield Marketing Group, on the right a list of Nutrition Facts.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Department of Public health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 150g package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased 150g packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 825-2825. Monday-Friday 7:00AM to 4:00PM.

The FDA has released the following:

CONCORD FARMS of Vernon, CA is recalling enoki mushrooms grown in Korea, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness.

Symptoms of listeria may include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. This bacteria can be completely destroyed and the risk of infection can be eliminated by thoroughly cooking foods at temperatures of 165°F (73.8°C).

Mushrooms are fungi, meaning they are not vegetables or fruits. Consumers should never eat mushrooms raw. All surfaces, utensils or containers that are used for preparing mushrooms should be separated from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.

Product was distributed from California to retail stores through produce distributors. Product is packaged in a black, yellow and transparent plastic packaging, with the “Concord Farms” logo above “fresh enoki mushrooms”. Enoki mushrooms are white, stringy with small caps. The weight of the products are 5.3 oz (150g) or 7 oz (200g). The UPC barcode numbers are 049995041049.

No infections have been reported or confirmed. Consumers who have purchased our enoki mushrooms are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-582-6000 Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm PST.

The FDA has released the following:

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc of City of Industry, CA is recalling All of the Organic Enoki Mushroom 200g, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Organic Enoki mushroom 200g was distributed nationwide from California and it reached to consumers through retail stores and other produce wholesalers.

It is packed by each 200g individual plastic package and the package is clear on top and orange on the bottom part. It has ‘Conah Organic enoki mushroom’ written on front.

The mushroom is white and has almost no smell. As it is vegetable, it does not have a clear date of expiration.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

We are investigating to determine where contamination occurred. Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of ‘Conah Organic Enoki Mushroom’ are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-626-810-6426 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm.