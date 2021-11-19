Potandon Produce updates voluntary recall of select white and yellow whole onions because of possible health risk

The FDA has released the following:

Potandon Produce L.L.C. of Idaho Falls, Idaho is updating its October 26 voluntary recall of onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Green Giant Fresh to include 3lb. and 5lb. bags of whole yellow onions and 2 lb. bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and August 22, 2021 to a UNFI retail distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

The recalled onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

We have notified UNFI about this updated recall of onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms. A list of the additional recalled onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms is provided in Table 1 below. For easy reference, Table 2 includes the October 26 recalled items also sourced from Keeler Family Farms.

Potandon Produce is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted.

The recall was initiated after an onion-packer informed the company it had supplied Potandon Produce with onions recalled by Keeler Family Farms.

Anyone who has the recalled whole onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mountain Time, or visit its website at www.potandon.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

TABLE 1: November 15, 2021 UPDATED Potandon Produce Voluntary Recall-Product Sourced from Keeler Family Farms

Label or BrandPackagingDescriptionRetail DC delivery locationDated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag)UPC on bagLot #
Green Giant Fresh3 lb. BagWhole Yellow Onions Champaign, IL7/15/202160580600123-9149007
    Champaign, IL7/18/2021 149007
   Champaign, IL8/22/2021 119008
Green Giant Fresh5 lb. BagWhole Yellow OnionsChampaign, IL8/10/202160580600170-349008
Green Giant Fresh2 lb. BagWhole White OnionsChampaign, IL8/16/202160580600218-21

TABLE 2: For easy reference, below is a copy of the Potandon Produce onions sourced from Keeler Family Farms and voluntarily recalled on October 26, 2021

Label or BrandPackagingDescriptionRetail DC delivery locationDated Delivered to Retail DC (not on bag)UPC on bagLot # on bag tagJulian Date on bag tag
Green Giant Fresh2 lb. BagWhole Yellow OnionsHopkins, MN7/21/202160580600120-842543-2RA201
   Hopkins, MN7/28/2021 42600-3RA208
   Fargo, ND7/29/2021 42600-3RA209
   Bismarck, ND7/30/2021 42600-3RA209
   Hopkins, MN7/29/2021 42600-3RA209
   Hopkins, MN7/21/2021 42542-2RA201
   Hopkins, MN 7/16/2021 42542-5RA197
   Hopkins, MN7/22/2021 42542-5RA202
Green Giant FreshWhole Yellow Onions3 lb. BagHopkins, MN7/21/202160580600123-942543-2RA201
   Bismarck, ND7/23/2021 42543-2RA203
   Fargo, ND7/23/2021 42543-2RA203
   Hopkins, MN7/26/2021 42543-2RA204
   Hopkins, MN7/22/2021 42542-5RA202
Green Giant Fresh5 lb. BagWhole Yellow OnionsHopkins, MN7/20/202160580600170-342543-2RA200
   Hopkins, MN7/21/2021 42543-2RA201
   Hopkins, MN7/20/2021 42543-2RA202
   Bismarck, ND7/23/2021 42543-2RA203
   Fargo, ND7/23/2021 42543-2RA203
   Hopkins, MN7/26/2021 42543-2RA204
   Bismarck, ND7/23/2021 42542-2RA203
   Hopkins, MN7/23/2021 42542-2RA203
Green Giant Fresh2 lb. bagsWhole White OnionsHopkins, MN7/16/202160580600218-242542-3RA197
   Hopkins, MN7/15/2021 42542-3RA196
   Bismarck, ND7/21/2021 42542-3RA200
   Hopkins, MN7/21/2021 42542-3RA201
   Hopkins, MN7/22/2021 42542-3RA202

Outbreak Advisory

Popular