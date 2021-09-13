Porsche recalling certain Boxster and Cayman vehicles due to potential for rear axle carrier fracture

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:
Rear Axle Carrier Side May Fracture
A carrier fracture may cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V679000
Manufacturer Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
Components POWER TRAIN
Potential Number of Units Affected 4,934
Summary
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Boxster, 2013-2014 Boxster S, 2014-2015 Cayman, Cayman S, 2015 Boxster GTS, and Cayman GTS vehicles. The rear-axle carrier side sections may fracture.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the rear-axle carrier side sections, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2021. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AMB7.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|PORSCHE
|BOXSTER
|2013-2015
|PORSCHE
|BOXSTER S
|2013-2014
|PORSCHE
|CAYMAN
|2014-2015