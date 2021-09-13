Porsche recalling certain Boxster and Cayman vehicles due to potential for rear axle carrier fracture

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Rear Axle Carrier Side May Fracture

A carrier fracture may cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V679000

Manufacturer Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Components POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected 4,934

Summary

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Boxster, 2013-2014 Boxster S, 2014-2015 Cayman, Cayman S, 2015 Boxster GTS, and Cayman GTS vehicles. The rear-axle carrier side sections may fracture.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the rear-axle carrier side sections, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2021. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AMB7.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
PORSCHEBOXSTER2013-2015
PORSCHEBOXSTER S2013-2014
PORSCHECAYMAN2014-2015

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories