Porsche recalling certain Boxster and Cayman vehicles due to potential for rear axle carrier fracture

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Rear Axle Carrier Side May Fracture

A carrier fracture may cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V679000

Manufacturer Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Components POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected 4,934

Summary

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Boxster, 2013-2014 Boxster S, 2014-2015 Cayman, Cayman S, 2015 Boxster GTS, and Cayman GTS vehicles. The rear-axle carrier side sections may fracture.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the rear-axle carrier side sections, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2021. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AMB7.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR PORSCHE BOXSTER 2013-2015 PORSCHE BOXSTER S 2013-2014 PORSCHE CAYMAN 2014-2015