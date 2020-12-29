Pie labeled as French Silk Pie sold at Village Inn restaurants recalled due to undeclared pecan allergen

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Label on pie sold at Village Inn restaurant actually containing Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme PIe with an undisclosed allergen (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Legendary Baking of Chaska, MN is voluntarily recalling a single lot of item number 7545 – French Silk Pie. This product is being recalled due to a potential undeclared pecan allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme pies may have been packaged in containers that otherwise identify the product as French Silk Pie and did not reveal the presence of pecans.

NO OTHER LOT CODES OR PRODUCTS ARE IMPACTED. There has been no illness reported to date.

Currently there are 330 pies or less than 14% of the lot unaccounted for at this time that were delivered to certain Village Inn restaurants in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. Pies were sold either whole through a retail case located within the restaurants or in slices. All the potentially affected restaurants who may have received the pies at issue have been notified. The potentially affected product can be identified as follows:

PRODUCTLOT CODE (printed on the side of the pie tin)
Village Inn French Silk PieCH20322CPS(Hour)(Minute)

Only this specific lot code is impacted. Customers are asked to remove or discard all product with the lot code listed above immediately. If customers are uncertain of the lot code, please discard product and do not consume. Customers may call 1-877-394-4147 for additional information or assistance (available Monday through Friday 7am – 7pm CST).

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular