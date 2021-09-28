Picket Fence Creamery issues allergy alert on undeclared wheat in cheese curds and ice cream

The FDA has issued the following:

Picket Fence Creamery, LLC, is recalling its 12 oz. boxes of taco cheese curds as they may contain undeclared wheat, and its key lime pie ice cream, as it may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream were distributed in Iowa, and reached customers through retail stores.

The taco cheese curds are packaged in 12 oz. plastic containers with a Picket Fence Creamery taco cheese curds label. The UPC number is: 094922414984. The product would have a “best if used by” date of 2-26-22 or before. This date is found directly below the cow logo on the left side of the label.

The key lime pie ice cream is packaged in ½ pint, pint, and quart containers with the Picket Fence Creamery key lime pie label. The UPC number is: 094922414847. The product would have a “best if used by” date of 3/31/22 or before. This date is found directly below the cow logo on the left side of the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the taco cheese curds, or key lime pie ice cream.

This recall was initiated after it was discovered that a wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat.

Consumers with questions about the products may contact Jill at Picket Fence Creamery, LLC, at 515-438-2697, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and request a full refund.

