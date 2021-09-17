PetSmart recalls Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Top Paw® Double Diner Dog Bowls

Hazard:

The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

September 01, 2021

Units:

About 100,300

Consumer Contact

PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or online at www.petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.petsmart.com/account/contact for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl with a set of two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls. The SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 is printed on a sticker found on the underside wall of the product, near the embossed paw print.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge on the recalled dog bowls.

Sold At

PetSmart stores nationwide and online at www.petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28.

Manufactured In:

India

Importer(s):

PetSmart Home Office Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.

Recall number:

21-192