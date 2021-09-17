PetSmart recalls Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of Product:
Top Paw® Double Diner Dog Bowls
Hazard:
The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 01, 2021
Units:
About 100,300
Consumer Contact
PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or online at www.petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.petsmart.com/account/contact for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl with a set of two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls. The SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 is printed on a sticker found on the underside wall of the product, near the embossed paw print.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries:
PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge on the recalled dog bowls.
Sold At
PetSmart stores nationwide and online at www.petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28.
Manufactured In:
India
Importer(s):
PetSmart Home Office Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.
Recall number:
21-192