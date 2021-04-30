Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters recalled due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters

Hazard:

A connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall date:

April 28, 2021

Units:

About 4,700 (In addition, about 21 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Pentair Water Pool and Spa at 800-831-7133 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pentair.com and click on Products, then Pool and Spa Equipment, then Pool Heaters, then Additional Resources for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021. The manufacturing date, along with model number, can be found on the serial number sticker on the heater.

Recalled Pool Heater Model Numbers HTR 250 MASTERTEMP LP HTR 250 MASTERTEMP NA HTR 300 MASTERTEMP NA HTR 400 MASTERTEMP HD HTR 400 MASTERTEMP LP HTR 400 MASTERTEMP NA HTR 400NG MASTERTMP HD ASME HTR MT 250LP SPECIAL PACKING EC HTR MT 250NA SPECIAL PACKING EC HTR MT 400LP SPECIAL PACKING EC POOL HTR 333K LP POOL HTR 333K NAT GAS POOL HTR 400K LP POOL HTR 400K NAT GAS POOL HTR HD 200K NA POOL HTR HD 333K NA

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Pool equipment distributors nationwide between December 2020 and January 2021 for between $2,200 to $3,100, depending on the model.

Manufacturer(s):

Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc., of Sanford, N.C.

Manufactured In:

United States

Recall number:

21-119