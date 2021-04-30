Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters recalled due to fire hazard

Mastertemp and StaRite pool heaters (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters

Hazard:
A connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall date:
April 28, 2021

Units:
About 4,700 (In addition, about 21 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Pentair Water Pool and Spa at 800-831-7133 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.pentair.com and click on Products, then Pool and Spa Equipment, then Pool Heaters, then Additional Resources for more information

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021. The manufacturing date, along with model number, can be found on the serial number sticker on the heater.

Recalled Pool Heater Model Numbers
HTR 250 MASTERTEMP LP
HTR 250 MASTERTEMP NA
HTR 300 MASTERTEMP NA
HTR 400 MASTERTEMP HD                     
HTR 400 MASTERTEMP LP
HTR 400 MASTERTEMP NA
HTR 400NG MASTERTMP HD ASME
HTR MT 250LP SPECIAL PACKING EC
HTR MT 250NA SPECIAL PACKING EC
HTR MT 400LP SPECIAL PACKING EC
POOL HTR 333K LP
POOL HTR 333K NAT GAS
POOL HTR 400K LP
POOL HTR 400K NAT GAS
POOL HTR HD 200K NA
POOL HTR HD 333K NA

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Pentair Water Pool and Spa for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:
No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Pool equipment distributors nationwide between December 2020 and January 2021 for between $2,200 to $3,100, depending on the model.

Manufacturer(s):
Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc., of Sanford, N.C.

Manufactured In:
United States

Recall number:
21-119

