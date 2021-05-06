Peloton recalls Tread+ treadmills due to risk of injury or death

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peloton Tread+ treadmill (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:

Name of product:
Tread+

Hazard:
Adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
May 5, 2021

Units:
About 125,000

Consumer Contact:
Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends or online at www.onepeloton.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves the Peloton Tread+ treadmill with model number TR01. It has a running deck space of 67 inches, a 32-inch high definition (HD) touchscreen and a slatted belt. The treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed Tread+ in September 2020. The Tread + model number TR01 is printed on a black sticker located on the end cap in the front of the treadmill deck. The treadmills have a touchscreen and are black with the Peloton logo on the monitor and the side rails.

PLEASE NOTE: This product is different than the Peloton Tread that is also subject to a voluntary recall in cooperation with the CPSC on May 5, 2021 because the console on the Tread can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund until November 6, 2022. Consumers who return the Tread+ treadmill after that date will receive a partial refund. Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+.

Incidents/Injuries:
A 6-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. In addition, Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

Sold At:
Online at onepeloton.com and at Peloton showrooms from September 2018 through April 2021 for about $4,295.

Importer(s):
Peloton Interactive, Inc., of New York

Distributor(s):
Peloton Interactive, Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
Taiwan

Recall number:
21-128

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular