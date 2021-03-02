Ox & Palm Corned Beef recalled due to lack of proper inspection

The USDA has released the following:

Milky Way International Trading Corp., doing business as MW Polar, a Norwalk, Calif., firm, is recalling approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021. The product cans are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. The affected codes can be found on the following chart.

The products subject to recall were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021 and have various “Best Before” dates as listed in the table below. The Shipping Marks are printed on the product case. Products Subject to Recall Product Name Size/Weight/Number of Cans (Type Package) Product Code Shipping Mark Best Before (Day/Month/Year) Can code

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA1987/LGB1 15/03/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA1989/CHI1 15/03/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2027/LGB 9/7/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2027/LGB 30/07/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2027/LGB 12/8/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2026/LGB1 30/07/2026

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2026/LGB1 3/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2026/LGB1 21/09/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2075/LGB1 3/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2075/LGB1 24/09/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2075/LGB1 22/10/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2042/OAK1 2/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (taper can) 21405 HWA2042/OAK1 3/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 15-oz. x24 (round can) 29001 HWA1987/LGB2 15/08/2024

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 15-oz. x24 (round can) 29001 HWA1989/CHI2 11/5/2023

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 15-oz. x24 (round can) 29001 HWA2043/LGB1 13/07/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 15-oz. x24 (round can) 29001 HWA2043/LGB1 15/07/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA1976/LGB3 22/02/2025 BEX39 J0560

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA1987/LGB3 5/5/2023

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA1987/LGB3 5/5/2023

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA1989/CHI3 5/5/2023

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA1989/CHI3 5/5/2023

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA2013/PLD1 27/06/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA2013/PLD1 6/7/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA2013/PLD1 7/7/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA2042/OAK2 20/07/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29056 HWA2042/OAK2 30/07/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 3-lbs. x6 (round can) 29057 HWA2013/PLD 2/8/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 3-lbs. x6 (round can) 29057 HWA2030/LGB1 7/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 6-lbs. x6 (round can 29058 HWA1976/LGB 23/02/2025 BEX39 J0570

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 6-lbs. x6 (round can 29058 HWA1987/LGB 23/02/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 6-lbs. x6 (round can 29058 HWA1989/CHI 23/02/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 6-lbs. x6 (round can 29058 HWA2030/LGB2 10/8/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 6-lbs. x6 (round can 29058 HWA2030/LGB2 9/9/2025

Ox & Palm Sita Cam Pie Luncheon Loaf 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29059 HWA1976/LGB1 23/11/2024 LEX39 P0090

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA1987/LGB4 20/03/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA1987/LGB4 26/10/2024

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2029/LAN 14/05/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2029/LAN 14/05/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2029/LAN 20/06/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2028/LAN 14/05/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2028/LAN 20/06/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Original 11.5-oz. x12 (round can) 29060 HWA2028/LAN 20/06/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef 7-oz. x24 (stackable round can 29068 HWA2031/LGB 17/05/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef 7-oz. x24 (stackable round can 29068 HWA2031/LGB 23/06/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef 7-oz. x24 (stackable round can 29068 HWA2032/LGB1 2/9/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Onion 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29071 HWA2043/LGB2 9/6/2025

Ox & Palm Corned Beef Onion 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29071 HWA2043/LGB2 15/09/2025

Ox & Palm Chili Garlic Corned Beef 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29072 HWA1976/LGB2 24/03/2023 JEX39 C0840

Ox & Palm Chili Garlic Corned Beef 11.5-oz. x24 (round can) 29072 HWA2043/LGB3 11/8/2025

The products subject to recall bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or in their refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ramita Garviso, MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist, at info@mwpolar.com and (562) 921-2800, Ext. 160. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ruby Jing, MW Polar Vice President of Pricing and Marketing, at Ruby129@mwpolar.com and (562) 921-2800, Ext. 129.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Click here for more product images.