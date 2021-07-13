One Twenty Clothing Company recalls ‘Sovereign Athletic’ children’s robes due to failure to meet federal flammability standards

Product Recalls

One Twenty Clothing Company Sovereign Athletic-branded children’s robe with close-up of label (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Children’s Robes

Hazard:
The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
July 7, 2021

Units:
About 140

Consumer Contact:
One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC toll-free at 888-764-7763 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@candypinkgirls.com, or online at www.candypinkgirls.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Sovereign Athletic-branded children’s robes in navy. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. They are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4 through 16. “Sovereign Athletic,” the size of the garment, and “Made in China” are printed on the sewn-in neck label. The sewn-in label at the side seam has the fabric product unit number FPU#W19-FP17, the garment product unit number GPU#W19-GP15, and the production date Jul-19.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold At:
Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.Candypinkgirls.com from December 2019 through May 2021 for about $50.

Manufacturer(s):
Shanghai Unitex Apparel, of Shanghai, China

Importer(s):
One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC, of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-160

