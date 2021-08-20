One lot of Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake sold at Walmart recalled due to potential undeclared peanuts

The FDA has issued the following:

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC of Clifton is recalling LOT# 1133 Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from certain Walmart stores, because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake LOT# 1133 was sold in Walmart stores in their bakeries. The impacted states are AL, AR, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” x 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. LOT# 1133 can be found printed in black ink on the top of the package. The UPC code is 0074736651210.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s processes.

Consumers who have purchased Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from Walmart are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the firm Monday through Friday, from the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EST) at (973) 779-8500 ext. 205.