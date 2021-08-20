One lot of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads recalled due to undeclared wheat and tuna allergens

The FDA has released the following:

RMH Foods, LLC in Morton IL is voluntarily recalling 583 cases of Gordon Choice® Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads packed in 4lb rigid tubs because of undeclared wheat and tuna allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or tuna run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported as of 8/13/2021.

The product was distributed in the following states: AL, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, OH, PA, TN, VA, WW at Gordon Food Service retail stores and to food service establishments.

The recalled product contains tuna salad, but it has two labels. The bottom container states Deli Style Chicken Salad, while the top lid label states Deli Style Tuna Salad.

The chicken salad labeling does not declare the wheat and Tuna allergens that are in the tuna salad. The product is in a white plastic 4lb tub.

The Gordon Choice® Deli Style Tuna Salad, UPC found on the lid is 0 9390113900 9. The Gordon Choice® Deli Style Chicken Salad, UPC found on the bottom tub is 0 9390113903 0.

Description Consumer UPC # Size Use By Date Gordon Choice® Deli Tuna and

Chicken Salad,

Refrigerated, 4 Lb. Package Lid UPC: 0 9390113900 9

Tub UPC: 0 9390113903 0 4 lbs. 10/16/2021

(the “Use By” date is located

above the barcode on the back

of the container)

The recall was initiated after discovering the incorrect bottom container had been used with the product. This error was confined to one specific product, and one specific lot. Five hundred and eighty-three (583) cases of the product were made. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No other products manufactured by RMH Foods, LLC. are at risk. This recall does not apply to any other “use by” dates, sizes or varieties of Gordon Choice® products.

Customers who have purchased Gordon Choice® Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads 4lb tub lot 10/16/2021 are urged to destroy the product and or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact RMH Foods, LLC. Customer Service at 1-800-627-2523, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00am (EST) and 5:00pm (EST).