Odor-Eaters Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters Stink Stoppers Spray recalled due to benzene contamination

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Odor-Eaters spray products (FDA images)

The FDA has issued the following:

Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products.

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, Odor-Eaters® has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected Odor-Eaters® spray products are used as antifungal and foot odor-reducing agents and are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for UPC, lot number and expiration dates. Refer to the image below for guidance on where to find the lot code details on the can. Forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products (Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray) are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

UPCProduct DescriptionLotExpiration Date
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D19K2210/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D19K2310/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D19M2412/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D19M2512/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D19M2612/21
041388004112
041388004112		ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ) ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D19M27 D19M2712/21
12/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D19M2812/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D19M2912/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D19M3012/21
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20C0103/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20C0203/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20C0303/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20C0403/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D20E0505/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D20E0605/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D20E0705/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20F0806/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20F0906/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20H1008/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20H1108/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20K1310/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D20K1410/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D20M1512/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D20M1612/22
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21B0102/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (5.3 OZ)D21B0202/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21D0304/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21E0405/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21F0405/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21F0506/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21G0107/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21G0207/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21H0308/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21H0408/23
041388004112ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (4 OZ)D21H0508/23
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)041901No expiry
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)041902No expiry
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)041903No expiry
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)041904No expiry
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)041905No expiry
041388006499ODOR-EATERS STINK STOPPERS SPRAY (4 OZ)051901No expiry

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers. Odor-Eaters® is notifying its retailers and distributors by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of spray products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using or selling these specific Odor-Eaters® spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Beginning on November 18, 2021, at 8am (EST), consumers may access www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund, as well as for product images, lot information, and additional information.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:00am-5pm (EST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular