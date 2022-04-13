The FDA has released the following:

Snak King is voluntarily recalling 5-ounce packages of “O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn” with “best if used by” dates of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022 due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. This product is being recalled due to cross contamination with a milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions locations in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

The recalled product comes in a 5-ounce flexible package. The “best if used by” date is located on the front of the package on the upper right-hand side. The UPC number for this item is 079893 403038. The affected products are listed below:

Product Name Best if used by O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, 5 ounces (079893 403038) 09/24/2022 O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn, 5 ounces (079893 403038) 09/25/2022

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with the “best if used by” dates in question are urged to not eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific at 626-363-7711.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.