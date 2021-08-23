Nordstrom recalls children’s socks due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of product:
Tucker & Tate children’s socks
Hazard:
The sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:
About 370
Consumer Contact:
Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging.
Remedy:
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Sold At:
Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.
Importer(s):
SABG/Division of GCE International, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Manufactured In:
China
Retailer:
Nordstrom Inc., of Seattle, Wash.
Recall number:
21-187