NESCO Coffee Bean Roasters recalled due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Coffee Bean Roasters

Hazard:

The coffee bean roasters can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

April 21, 2021

Units:

About 5,350

Consumer Contact:

Metal Ware Corporation toll-free at 888-993-9243 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at beanroaster@nesco.com, or online at www.nesco.com and click on RECALLS for more information.

Description:

The recall involves Model CR-04-13 Coffee Bean Roasters with a date code of 2520 or 3220 printed at the bottom right of the ETL Intertek label on the product and on the box. NESCO is printed in white on the black roasters.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee bean roasters and contact Metal Ware for a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Metal Ware will provide consumers with free return shipping for the roasters. Upon Metal Ware’s receipt of the returned roaster, the consumer can choose between receiving a full refund of $85 or a refund in the form of a store credit in the amount of $100 for use at www.nesco.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of 20 incidents of the coffee bean roasters overheating causing the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn, and/or flames and smoke to emanate from the roaster. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders stores nationwide and online at www.bodhileafcoffee.com, www.burmancoffee.com, www.eveythingkitchens.com, www.facebook.com/keystonehousewares, www.farmandfleet.com, www.kohls.com, www.sweetmarias.com, and www.wayfair.com, from August 2020 through December 2020, for about $85.

Importer(s):

The Metal Ware Corporation, of Two Rivers, Wis.

Distributor(s):

The Metal Ware Corporation, of Two Rivers, Wis., and Petra Industries, of Edmond, Okla.

Manufactured In:

China