Natural Way recalls almond butter due to undeclared peanuts

Natural Way Almond Butter (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Natural Way of Fayetteville, AR, is recalling its 16 ounce jars of original almond butter because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled jars.

The recalled almond butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 16 ounce, plastic jars marked with lot #505721 on the bottom and with an almond butter label with a UPC of 850001775175.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after a customer notified Natural Way of a jar of peanut butter mislabeled as almond butter.

Consumers who have purchased 16 ounce jars of Natural Way nut butters are urged to check the UPC and the lot code and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund if the UPC and lot code match what is listed above. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-479-595-5660 between 8am-5pm central time Monday through Friday.

