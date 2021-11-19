‘Natural Delight Collection’ Natural Dried Apricots recalled due to undeclared sulfites

The FDA has issued the following:

ILG International Trading, Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500 g (17 oz) packages of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots, product of Uzbekistan, were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 500 g (17 oz) cardboard box marked with a best before date of 03/30/2022. The product UPC code is 811579000533.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 500 g (17 oz) packages of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots, which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots revealed they contained 23.49 milligrams per serving.

Consumers who have purchased 500 g (17 oz) packages of “Natural Delight Collection” Natural Dried Apricots are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 917-723-5436.