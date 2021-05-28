Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. recalls L.I.D. Green Pea & Chicken Dry Cat Formula due to possible salmonella contamination

Product Recalls

Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. of San Diego, CA, is voluntarily recalling the cat food products listed below due to possible contamination with Salmonella. This was discovered from a routine state surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. via both retail and online distribution. No customer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date, and no other Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. products are impacted by this recall.

Salmonella can infect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household.

Salmonella can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the contaminated product. Healthy people infected wit Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product or a cat that has eaten this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Product NameRetail UPC CodeLot CodeBest If Used by Date
5 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food23633002331008080 06:42N811202:2010-Mar-2022
10 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food23633002351008080 06:42N811202:2010-Mar-2022

If pet parents have matching products in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of it immediately or return it to their retailer for a refund. (See product photos below.) This information can be found on the back panel of each 5 LB and 10 LB bag. Natural Balance Pet Foods products are 100% guaranteed and all returned product will be refunded.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1-833-558-0908, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST or visit www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us

The health and well-being of the pets that enjoy our Natural Balance pet foods is our priority. Our company and our team take seriously our responsibility to provide safe, wholesome, nutritious pet foods for dogs and cats.

Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is conducting this voluntary recall in in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

