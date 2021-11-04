Murray Int’l Trading Inc is voluntary recalling angelicae sinensis due to elevated levels of lead and cadmium

The FDA has released the following:

Murray Int’l Trading of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Angelicae Sinensis because it may contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium. The Angelicae Sinensis is used to make a soup.

Lead and cadmium are toxic substances present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some of these heavy metals from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. In general, the small exposure to lead within the U.S. population does not pose a significant public health concern.

However, exposure to larger amounts of lead and cadmium can cause poisoning. While these heavy metals can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of heavy metals that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with heavy metal poisoning may not look or act sick. Heavy metal poisoning in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Angelicae Sinensis was distributed in the following states. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachutes, Connecticut, Washington DC, Virginia, Delaware, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas through retail stores.

The Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis is packed in a green plastic bag weighing 16oz (454g). It has a series of barcode numbers.

767533-91001 767533-91005 767533-91011 767533-91018 767533-91019 767533-91020 767533-91049 767533-91050 767533-91057 767533-91060 767533-91062 767533-91068 767533-91070 767533-91071

The Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis is also packed in a clear plastic box weighing 12oz (340g). It has a barcode number 767533-20097.

The Angelicae Sinensis 16oz (454g) packaged bag barcodes are located on the back of the plastic bag on the bottom right corner. The Angelicae Sinensis 12oz (340g) packaged box barcode is located on the back of the box. Please see enclosed picture for location of where the barcode will be.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after FDA routine sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the product. Subsequent investigation is underway.

Consumers who have purchased Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-230-7888. The Call Center will be open from Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm EST.