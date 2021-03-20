Mindo Chocolate Makers issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar

Mindo Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

MINDO CHOCOLATE MAKERS OF Dexter, Michigan, is recalling its Coﬀee Toﬀee Chocolate Bar (75 grams/2.65oz) because of the undeclared presence of milk, a major allergen, in the butter used to make the toﬀee in the bar. People with milk allergies are at risk of potentially serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Coﬀee Toﬀee Chocolate Bars were distributed primarily in the state of Michigan in retail stores and through online orders.

The product comes as a 75 gram/2.65oz bar in a white paper wrapper labeled with Lot Numbers 190310 through 210310.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the mislabeled product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes.

Distribution of the aﬀected products has been suspended until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Coﬀee Toﬀee Bars (75 grams/2.65oz) that have labels that do not say “contains milk” or do not have milk stated in the ingredients are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-734-660-5635 Monday to Friday 8AM to 5PM.

