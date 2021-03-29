Midwestern Pet Foods issues voluntary recall due to possible Salmonella risk

The FDA has released the following:
Midwestern Pet Foods, Evansville, Indiana is issuing a voluntary recall of specific expiration dates of certain dog and cat food brands including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian brands produced at its Monmouth, Illinois Production Facility because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. A full list of recalled products may be found at the end of this announcement.
Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.
Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.
Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.
Lot code information may be found on the back of the bags with the following format:
“EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#
This recall covers only certain products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods Monmouth, Illinois facility. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “M”.
The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.
Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Retailers are encouraged to contact consumers that have purchased the recalled products if the means to do so exists.
Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.
Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.
This voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration. All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall.
|Product Description
|Expiration Date/Lot No.
|Bag Size
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|May/04/22M2 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|May/05/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|Aug/04/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Adult Vantage
|Sep/19/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|May/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|May/04/22M3 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|Aug/04/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch
|Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Aug/08/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Aug/09/22M3 L1,L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Great Plains Feast
|Sep/15/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|May/03/22M2 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|May/04/22M3 L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Large Breed
|Sep/15/22M2 L1
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|Apr/26/22M3 L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|May/09/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|14#, 28#
|Earthborn Holistic Meadow Feast
|Sep/18/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion
|Aug/03/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Ocean Fusion
|Sep/18/22M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline
|Apr/29/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Feline
|Sep/17/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Apr/28/22M2 L3, L2
|4#, 12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Apr/29/22M3,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Primitive Natural
|Sep/17/22M1 L1, L2
|25#
|Earthborn Holistic Small Breed
|May/09/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Small Breed
|May/11/22M1 L2
|12.5#
|Earthborn Holistic Weight Control
|Aug/03/22M2 L1, L2
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Weight Control
|Aug/04/22M3 L1
|4#, 25#
|Earthborn Holistic Western Feast
|May/03/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Western Feast
|Sep/15/22M2 L2
|28#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/04/22M1 L3
|5#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/05/22M1 L1
|14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|May/09/22M1,M4 L1, L2
|14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|Aug/08/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Earthborn Holistic Wild Sea Catch
|Aug/09/22M3 L1, L2
|5#, 14#
|Meridian Daybreak
|May/04/22M1 L3
|5#
|Meridian Daybreak
|Aug/10/22M1 L2
|14#
|Meridian Riverbend
|Aug/12/22M1 L1
|14#
|Meridian Twilight
|May/02/22M1 L3, L1
|5#, 14#
|Pro Pac Adult Chunk
|May/03/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
|May/11/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
|Sep/15/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Mature Adult
|Apr/28/22M3 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Apr/28/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Aug/08/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Performance Puppy
|Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|May/11/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Bayside Select
|Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Chicken & Rice
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice
|May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Heartland Choice
|Aug/10/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice
|Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Lamb & Rice
|Aug/12/22M1 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult
|Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Adult
|Sep/18/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Large Breed Puppy
|Apr/28/22M3,M1 L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Meadow Prime
|May/02/22M2 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red
|May/04/22M2 L1
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Overland Red
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2
|28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|May/11/22M1,M2 L2, L3
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2
|5#, 28#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Puppy
|Aug/11/22M1 L3
|5#
|Pro Pac Ultimates Savannah Pride
|Aug/11/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|5#, 14#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Apr/28/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|May/12/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Aug/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Sep/15/22M2 L1
|50#
|Sportmix 24/20 Energy Plus
|Sep/16/22M3 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Apr/26/22M3 L1,L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|May/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Aug/03/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Bite Size
|Sep/15/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Canine X Chicken
|May/04/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Canine X Chicken
|Aug/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Gourmet Cat
|May/02/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Gourmet Cat
|Aug/01/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Hi Protein 27/12
|Sep/17/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|May/05/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Aug/05/22M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Sep/16/22M2 L2
|50#
|Sportmix High Energy 26/18
|Sep/17/22M3 L1, L2
|50#
|Sportmix Maintenance 21/12
|Apr/29/22M3 L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Maintenance 21/12
|Aug/01/22M2 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Original Cat
|Aug/04/22M2 L1
|15#, 31#
|Sportmix Stamina 24/18
|Aug/02/22M3 L1, L2
|44#, 50#
|Sportmix Wholeomes Large Breed
|May/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesome Performance Puppy
|Aug/11/22M1 L1
|16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|May/04/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|May/05/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Beef & Rice
|Aug/04/22M2 L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Cat
|Apr/26/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|15#, 16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice
|Aug/11/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Chicken & Rice
|Sep/16/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|May/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|May/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Aug/03/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas
|May/05/22M3 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Beef Meal & Chickpeas
|Aug/05/22M3 L1, L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Chicken Meal & Potato
|May/04/22M2 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|May/11/22M3 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|Aug/05/22M1 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Grain Free Whitefish Meal & Potato
|Aug/12/22M1 L2
|35#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|May/11/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|Aug/02/22M1 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Lamb & Rice
|Sep/16/22M2 L1,L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Aug/11/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Aug/12/22M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Large Breed
|Sep/17/22M2 L1, L2
|40#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Performance Puppy
|Aug/10/22M2 L1, L2
|16.5#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb
|Apr/29/22M1 L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Lamb
|May/02/22M3,M1 L1
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Aug/09/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Sep/16/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportmix Wholesomes Sensitive Salmon
|Apr/26/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|30#
|Sportstrail
|Aug/03/22M1 L1
|50#
|Sportstrail
|Sep/15/22M3,M1 L1, L2
|50#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Apr/26/22M2 L3, L2
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Apr/27/22M3 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Lamb
|Aug/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Apr/27/22M1,M2 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Aug/09/22M2 L1,L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Aug/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Rabbit
|Apr/28/22M3 L1
|25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|Apr/27/22M3,M1 L3, L2, L1
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|May/09/22M1,M2 L1, L2
|12.5#, 25#
|Unrefined Salmon
|May/10/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/02/22M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alaska Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Sep/18/22M3,M1 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Alasla Pollock Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/03/22M3 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Duck Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/01/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|May/02/22M1,M2 L3
|4#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|May/03/22M3 L1, L2
|4#,12.5#, 25#
|Venture Rabbit Meal & Pumpkin
|Aug/02/22M1,M2 L1, L2, L3
|4#, 12.5#, 25#
|Wholesomes Chicken &Rice
|May/02/22M1,M3 L1, L2
|40#
|Wholesomes Fish & Rice
|Apr/26/22M1 L1, L2
|40#