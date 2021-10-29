Meridian Furniture recalls ottomans due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Ottomans

Hazard:

The metal band at the base can contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

October 27, 2021

Units:

About 7,800

Consumer Contact

Meridian Furniture at 800-808-0015 any time, email at MeridianRecalls@gmail.com or online at https://www.meridianfurnitureusa.com/sitefiles/_recalls.html or www.meridianfurnitureusa.com and click on “Important Safety Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Meridian Furniture Joy Velvet Ottoman/Stools sold on Wayfair as the Fredson 14.5” Wide Velvet Round Standard Ottoman. The ottomans are velvet, encircled by a gold or silver metal band at the base, and are about 17 inches high and 14 inches wide. The ottomans were sold in the following colors: black, cream, green, gray, navy, and pink with a gold band; and black, gray, and navy with a silver band.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ottomans. Contact Meridian Furniture for a prepaid mailing package and shipping label to return the product to Meridian Furniture or provide Meridian with photographic evidence of the disposal or destruction of the product to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Meridian Furniture has received six reports of laceration injuries as a result of the sharp edges on the metal band.

Sold At

Online at Wayfair, Amazon, and Hayneedle, and at 200 stores nationwide, from June 2018 through October 2021 for between $60 and $120.

Manufactured In:

China

Importer(s):

Meridian Furniture Inc., of New York

Recall number:

22-012