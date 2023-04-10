The FDA has released the following:

Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms, is announcing a voluntary recall of select Fresh From Meijer premade salads because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall and includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. Meijer is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall.

The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

UPCRecalled Product NameSell By Date(s)
7-08820-30432-1Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.)All
7-13733-07493-3Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.)All
7-13733-24610-1Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.)All
7-13733-24611-8Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.)All
7-13733-24613-2Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.)All
7-13733-29537-6Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.)All
7-19283-67929-1Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.)All
7-19283-67930-7Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.)All
7-19283-67932-1Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.)All
7-19283-67933-8Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.)All
7-60236-11745-2Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.)All
7-60236-48832-3Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.)All

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM – 1:00 AM (EDT) daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.