Mazda recalls over 120,000 vehicles due to potential fuel pump failure increasing risk of crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:
Fuel Pump May Fail
Fuel pump failure may cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V875000
Manufacturer Mazda North American Operations
Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE
Potential Number of Units Affected 121,038
Summary
Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2018 Mazda3, Mazda6, 2019 CX-3, 2018-2019 MX-5, CX-5, CX-9, and 2019-2020 Mazda2 vehicles. The impeller inside the low-pressure fuel pump may crack and deform, potentially causing the fuel pump to fail.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 11, 2022. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 4. Mazda’s number for this recall is 5321K.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.11 Affected Products
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|MAZDA
|CX-3
|2019
|MAZDA
|CX-5
|2018-2019
|MAZDA
|CX-9
|2018-2019
|MAZDA
|MAZDA2
|2019-2020
|MAZDA
|MAZDA3
|2018
|MAZDA
|MAZDA6
|2018
|MAZDA
|MX-5
|2018-2019