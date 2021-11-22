Mazda recalls over 120,000 vehicles due to potential fuel pump failure increasing risk of crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Fuel Pump May Fail

Fuel pump failure may cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V875000

Manufacturer Mazda North American Operations

Components FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE

Potential Number of Units Affected 121,038

Summary

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2018 Mazda3, Mazda6, 2019 CX-3, 2018-2019 MX-5, CX-5, CX-9, and 2019-2020 Mazda2 vehicles. The impeller inside the low-pressure fuel pump may crack and deform, potentially causing the fuel pump to fail.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 11, 2022. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 4. Mazda’s number for this recall is 5321K.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.11 Affected Products 

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
MAZDACX-32019
MAZDACX-52018-2019
MAZDACX-92018-2019
MAZDAMAZDA22019-2020
MAZDAMAZDA32018
MAZDAMAZDA62018
MAZDAMX-52018-2019

