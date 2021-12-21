Mark of Fifth Avenue children’s robes recalled due to violation of federal flammability standard and burn hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Children’s robes

Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

December 08, 2021

Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact

Mark of Fifth Avenue email at mofaproductsafety@gmail.com or online at https://www.markoffifthavenue.com/ and click “Recall & Safety Info” at the bottom of the web page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Star Art in Linen-branded children’s 100% polyester robes. The robes were sold in six children’s sizes 2, 3-4, 5-6, 6-7, 7-8, and 10-12 in the following seven colors: black, navy, blue plaid, red plaid, red, royal blue, and gray. The long-sleeved robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “Made in China” and “100% Polyester” are printed on a sewn-in label in the robes seam.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s robes away from children and contact Mark of Fifth Avenue. Consumers can receive a full refund of the purchase price of the garment by cutting the robes in half, taking a photo of the cut garment, and sending an email to mofaproductsafety@gmail.com with the photos. All known purchasers will be contacted.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Online at www.Amazon.com and www.Walmart.com from August 2019 through June 2021 for between $35 and $45.

Manufacturer(s):

Mark of Fifth Avenue, of Harriman, N.Y.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

22-027