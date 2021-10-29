Magnussen Home recalls Nova series 5-drawer chests due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests

Hazard:
The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
October 27, 2021

Units:
About 13,200 (In addition, approximately 2,520 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact
Magnussen Home toll-free at 1-833-748-0210 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@magnussen.com, or online at https://www.magnussen.com/Recall or www.magnussen.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Description:
This recall involves the Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest, Model B1428-10., manufactured from August 2009 through August 2015. The chest is brown and measures 54 inches tall, 40 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. A label located on the back of each unit in the top left-hand corner contains the month and year of manufacture as well as the model number. The product is made of wood with a walnut veneer. The date codes are printed in MMYY (month and year) format, and recalled units have date codes between AG09 and AG15, representing August 2009 and August 2015.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest and contact Magnussen Home for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the chest.

Incidents/Injuries:
Magnussen Home has received one report of the chest tipping over, resulting in a minor bruise to a child.

Sold At
Furniture stores nationwide from August 2009 through August 2015 for about $600.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam

Importer(s):
Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc., of Riverside, Calif.

Recall number:
22-011

Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest label (CPSC image)

