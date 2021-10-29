Macy’s recalls Martha Stewart Collection oil & vinegar cruets due to laceration hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets

Hazard:

The glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

September 29, 2021

Units:

About 26,150

Consumer Contact

Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet, which is a tapered clear glass vessel with a square base and a metal spout. UPC number 608356787608 is printed on the hang tag tied to the product. A clear, plastic adhesive label with the Martha Stewart logo may also be affixed near the base of the cruet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Macy’s store or contact Macy’s to return the product with free shipping for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Macy’s has received six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.

Sold Exclusively At

Macy’s stores nationwide and online at www.macys.com from July 2017 through July 2021 for about $22.

Manufactured In:

China

Importer(s):

Macy’s Merchandising Group Inc., of New York

Recall number:

21-202