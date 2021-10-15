Ling Ling frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

The USDA has issued the following:

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a Hayward, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 33,567 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker items were produced on July 22, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view the labels here]:

4.2-lb. plastic bags containing “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations.

Click for retail location list.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting clear flexible and hard plastic in the chicken and vegetable potsticker products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Paul Taylor, Ajinomoto Foods North America, at (909) 477-4800 or email at at taylorp@ajiusa.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Willis Hwang, Ajinomoto Foods North America, at (855) 742-5011 or email at customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.