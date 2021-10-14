Limited quantity of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food in a TetraPak carton recalled due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D

The FDA has released the following:

October 11, 2021 – Tuffy’s Pet Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton following notification from the product manufacturer of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

While no reports of illness or injury have been reported from consumers to date, Tuffy’s is acting out of an abundance of caution and is removing the specific lots of product listed below from distribution. As such, consumers should stop feeding the product listed below to their pets immediately. Tuffy’s recommends consumers whose dogs have consumed the potentially affected product and are exhibiting any of the above mentioned symptoms contact their veterinarian.

The recalled product was distributed exclusively within the United States to distributors and retail stores. The recalled product is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, bearing UPC Code “0 73893 96202 1” (found on side of the carton). Products included in the recall are identified by the “Best by Dates” and “Lot Numbers” (found on the top of the carton) as listed in the grid below. No other Pure Vita dog or cat foods, or treats are affected by this announcement.

Product Name Net Weight UPC Lot Numbers Best By Dates Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food TetraPak 12.5 oz. per carton 0 73893 96202 1 0629101N1

0901101N1 29 Jun 2023

1 Sep 2023

The recall was initiated after Tuffy’s was notified by the product manufacturer that this product may contain elevated levels of vitamin D. The manufacturer of the affected product has identified and isolated the error and corrective actions are in progress to prevent this from happening again. There are no other Pure Vita products affected by this recall. This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is being made out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased the Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food product subject to this voluntary recall (as identified above) are urged to return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

For consumer information or questions regarding this voluntary recall, please contact Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. at (800) 525-9155 from Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm Central Time, or by email at tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com.