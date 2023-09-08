The FDA has released the following:

Life Raft Treats is recalling their Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar UPC 8 60006 18210 6 and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products, all with BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 8212024 due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On September 5, 2023 the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat test positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Use By Dates LIFE RAFT TREATS

LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS

NOT FRIED CHICKEN

ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and

including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024

Life Raft Treats ice cream products (FDA images)

We began shipping this product on 8/21/2023. These products were packaged in lamented buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to distribution centers in GA, IL, MD, NC, NY, SC, and TX. Product was shipped via online directly to consumers located in all fifty states plus the District of Columbia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806 M-F 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.