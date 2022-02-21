Lehi Valley Trading Company recalls yogurt raisins due to undeclared peanut allergen

The FDA has released the following:

In cooperation with the FDA Lehi Valley Trading Company of Mesa, Arizona is issuing a nationwide recall of 8,10 and 12.3 oz packages of Yogurt Raisins, because it may contain undeclared Peanut Allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Peanut Allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Yogurt Raisins in question are

Snack-Worthy 10 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 7911400668 with Best By date 09/12/22 and Lot Code 222268 packaged in a clear tub with front and back labels. Woody’s Smokehouse 12.3 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524865531 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front and back labels. Texas Best Smokehouse 8 oz Yogurt Raisins, UPC 9524832055 with Best By date Aug 23, 2022 packaged in a clear plastic bag with front label

Product photos

To date, no illness, sickness, or symptoms have been reported from product coming to or from Lehi Valley Trading Company.

The nationwide recall was initiated after it was discovered that equipment used to package this product may have come in contact with product containing Peanut Allergens.

Consumers who have purchased 10 oz Snack-Worthy Yogurt Raisins with lot code 222268 are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund Please direct all concerns to our Customer Service Department at (480)-684-1430 Mon-Fri 8:00AM-5:00PM MST