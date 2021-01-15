Lavva recalls a single lot of blueberry plant-based yogurt

The FDA has released the following:

Recall Limited to Lavva Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt 5.3 Ounce Dated 2/21/21

Out of an abundance of caution, EVR Foods, INC, parent company to Lavva, is issuing a voluntary recall on its 5.3 ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with expiration date 2/21/21. While this SKU and date code cleared strict quality assurance protocols, recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination. No other Lavva products are affected by the recall.

This plant-based yogurt was produced at a manufacturing facility in Norwich, NY, and has only been linked to the single date code. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

The recalled Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurts were distributed to retail stores nationwide. The product comes in a 5.3 ounce, colorful plastic cup with a foil lid, marked with lot #022121 on the bottom of the cup which is also used as the expiration date of the product.

Consumers are urged not to eat the product subject to the recall. Anyone who purchased the SKU may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the recall can reach out to hello@lovvelavva.com or 833-885-2882 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this recall and is assisting with the process.