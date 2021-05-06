Kolcraft reannounces recall of inclined sleeper accessory, urges consumers to act now to prevent risk of suffocation

Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Inclined sleeper accessory included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers

Hazard:
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
May 5, 2021

Units:
About 51,000 (The original recall was announced in February 2020.)

Consumer Contact:
Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Incline Sleeper Recall” or “Safety Notifications” for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061). Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs. The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022. Kolcraft is contacting all registered owners and known purchasers directly via a postcard by mail. Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

Incidents/Injuries:
No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.

Importer(s):
Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-125

