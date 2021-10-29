Kohl’s recalls SONOMA Goods For Life-branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs due to fall hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs

Hazard:

The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

September 29, 2021

Units:

About 31,000

Consumer Contact

Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday, or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life-branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs in numerous colors. The chairs have an aluminum frame, a fabric seat/back, and a removable head pillow that is attached with Velcro. The tubes of the aluminum legs are square. The eyelets attaching the fabric to the frame are covered with fabric and are not visible from the top of the chair. There is a sewn-in tag on the fabric on the seat of the chair.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kohl’s has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.

Sold At

Kohl’s stores nationwide and online at www.kohls.com from January 2019 through June 2021 for about $240.

Manufactured In:

China

Importer(s):

Kohl’s Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Recall number:

21-201