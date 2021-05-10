Kidde recalls TruSense smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire

Name of product:
Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Hazard:
The smoke alarm and the combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire.

Remedy:
Replace

Recall date:
May 6, 2021

Units:
About 226,000

Consumer Contact:
Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click on “Support” and then “Product Alerts” for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms. The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

ModelAlarm Type
2040-DSRSmoke
2050-DS10Smoke
2060-ASRSmoke
2070-VDSCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VASCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VDSRSmoke
2070-VASRSmoke

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

Incidents/Injuries:
No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.

Importer(s):
Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc., of Mebane, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-130

