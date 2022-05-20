The FDA has released the following:

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.  

CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill. FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak. Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 manufactured in Lexington, KY. Photo examples and a list of UPC codes are included below.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 (see photo example and UPC list below). This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.

FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

Product List

UPCDescription
5150025516JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024705JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150007565JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024114JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024404JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024545JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024548JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024545JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024572JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024572JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024769JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025516JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150072001JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150075007JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
5150041418JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
5150024705JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 14
Hospitalizations: 2
Deaths: 0
Last Illness Onset: May 1, 2022
States with Cases: AR (1), GA (2), IL (1), MA (1), MO (1), OH (1), NC (1), NY (1), SC (1), TX (2), VA (1), WA (1)
Product Distribution*: Nationwide
*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states

Useful Links

Who to Contact

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can