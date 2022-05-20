The FDA has released the following:

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill. FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak. Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 manufactured in Lexington, KY. Photo examples and a list of UPC codes are included below.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 (see photo example and UPC list below). This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.

FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

Product List

UPC Description 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024548 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075007 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 14

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset: May 1, 2022

States with Cases: AR (1), GA (2), IL (1), MA (1), MO (1), OH (1), NC (1), NY (1), SC (1), TX (2), VA (1), WA (1)

Product Distribution*: Nationwide

*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states

Useful Links

Who to Contact

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.