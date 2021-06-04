JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean Co. girls puffer jackets due to entanglement hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” Girls Midweight Puffer Jackets

Hazard:

The puffer jackets have a drawstring located inside the lining of the bottom area of the garment. The drawstring can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children.

Remedy:

Refund

Repair

Recall date:

May 26, 2021

Units:

About 3,700

Consumer Contact:

JCPenney at 800-322-1189 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or online at www.jcpenney.com and click on “Customer Service” then “Recalls” for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight puffer jackets sold in sizes 4-16 (XXS-XL). Item sub/lot number 302-0223, date code 08/20, RN #93677 and “Arizona Jean Co.” are printed on the care label inside of the puffer jacket.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from November 2020 through April 2021 for about $94.

Importer(s):

J.C. Penney Purchasing Corporation Inc., of Lewisville, Texas

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-140