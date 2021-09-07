Jaguar Land Rover recalling 37,000 vehicles due to issue with seat belt automatic locking retractors

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released recalls involving Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

JAGUAR:

Seat Belt Automatic Locking Retractor Malfunction

An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V667000

Manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

Components SEAT BELTS

Potential Number of Units Affected 9,000

Summary

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-Type, 2020-2021 F-Pace, and 2021 XF vehicles. The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar’s number for this recall is H378.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR JAGUAR F-PACE 2020-2021 JAGUAR F-TYPE 2021-2022 JAGUAR XF 2021

LAND ROVER:

Seat Belt Automatic Locking Retractor Malfunction

An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V668000

Manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC

Components SEAT BELTS

Potential Number of Units Affected 28,000

Summary

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2021 Range Rover, 2022 Range Rover Sport, 2020-2021 Range Rover Velar, Discovery Sport, 2020-2022 Discovery, and Defender vehicles. The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N630.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR LAND ROVER DEFENDER 2020-2022 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2020-2022 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2020-2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 2022 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR 2020-2021