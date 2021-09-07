Jaguar Land Rover recalling 37,000 vehicles due to issue with seat belt automatic locking retractors

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released recalls involving Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.
JAGUAR:
Seat Belt Automatic Locking Retractor Malfunction
An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V667000
Manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC
Components SEAT BELTS
Potential Number of Units Affected 9,000
Summary
Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Jaguar) is recalling certain 2021-2022 F-Type, 2020-2021 F-Pace, and 2021 XF vehicles. The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly.
Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar’s number for this recall is H378.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|JAGUAR
|F-PACE
|2020-2021
|JAGUAR
|F-TYPE
|2021-2022
|JAGUAR
|XF
|2021
LAND ROVER:
Seat Belt Automatic Locking Retractor Malfunction
An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V668000
Manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC
Components SEAT BELTS
Potential Number of Units Affected 28,000
Summary
Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2021 Range Rover, 2022 Range Rover Sport, 2020-2021 Range Rover Velar, Discovery Sport, 2020-2022 Discovery, and Defender vehicles. The seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early, which can prevent the child restraint system from securing properly.
Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N630.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|LAND ROVER
|DEFENDER
|2020-2022
|LAND ROVER
|DISCOVERY
|2020-2022
|LAND ROVER
|DISCOVERY SPORT
|2020-2021
|LAND ROVER
|RANGE ROVER
|2021
|LAND ROVER
|RANGE ROVER SPORT
|2022
|LAND ROVER
|RANGE ROVER VELAR
|2020-2021